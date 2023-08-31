Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

By Alice Dear

Who is in the cast of Channel 4's Screw series two and what else have they been in?

Channel 4's hit prison drama Screw has returned for a second series.

Alongside Nina Sosanya as Officer Leigh Henry and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Officer Rose Gill are returning faces as well as some new actors cast in the series.

From a Harry Potter star to a Titanic actor, the cast of Screw have some big career highlights which will make them very recognisable.

Here's the full cast of Screw series two and what you know them from:

Nina Sosanya as Leigh Henry

Nina Sosanya starred in Love Actually and Killing Eve. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

Nina Sosanya plays Officer Leigh Henry in Channel 4's Screw.

The actress has starred in a range of popular TV shows and films, including His Dark Materials, Killing Eve, and Good Omens.

In 2003, Nina played Hugh Grant's assistant in hit romcom Love Actually.

In 2016, she starred as DCI Laura Porter in Marcella, between 2012-2015 as Kate in Last Tango in Halifax and from 2001-2002 as Jenny Paige in Teachers.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell as Rose Gill

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is best known for her role in Derry Girls. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, 36, is a Northern Irish actress playing Officer Rose Gill in Screw.

She is best known for playing Michelle in hit comedy series Derry Girls.

Laura Checkley as Jackie Stokes

Laura Checkley starred as Maz in Military Wives. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

Laura Checkley is playing Jackie Stones in series two of Screw.

The actress has previously starred in Bridget Jones' Baby as Susan the floor manager, In My Skin as Mrs Blocker and Detectorists as Louise.

In 2019, she starred as Maz in film Military Wives.

Faraz Ayub as Ali Shah

Faraz Ayub is playing Ali Shah in Channel 4's Screw.

The actor has previously had roles in Line Of Duty, where he played Deepak Kapoor in three episodes, as well as Spooks, where he played Kamlesh in one episode.

Stephen Wight as Gary Campbell

Stephen Wight stars as Gary Campbell in Screw.

The actor has had previous roles in 2020's I May Destroy You as well as 2019 film Men in Black: International.

Ron Donachie as Don Carpenter

Ron Donachie starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

Ron Donachie is currently playing Don Carpenter in series two of Screw.

The actor has an extensive acting career, including starring as the Master at Arms in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Ron is also known for playing Rodrik Cassel in Game Of Thrones.

Lee Ingleby as Patrick Morgan

Lee Ingleby starred as Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: Channel 4/Wizarding World

Lee Ingleby is playing Patrick Morgan in Screw, series two.

A lot of people will recognise the actor from 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where he played Knight Bus conductor Stan Shunpike.

In 2017, Lee starred as Nick in Line Of Duty, and earlier this year as Neil Adamson in The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

Leo Gregory as Reeks

Leo Gregory plays Reeks in Screw.

The actor's best known roles include Bovver in 2005 film Green Street, Brian Jones in Stoned and Simon in 2006 film Tristan + Isolde.

