Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her neon jacket

23 April 2019, 17:15

Kelly has opted for a neon lime jacket today
Kelly has opted for a neon lime jacket today. Picture: Heart
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Kelly Brook style: how to shop her on-air outfit as she gets you home on London's Heart

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit couldn't be more on trend this season.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a bang-on-trend neon jacket with simple denim jeans and limited edition trainers.

Where to get the look:

Kelly's bright outfit has turned everyone's heads
Kelly's bright outfit has turned everyone's heads. Picture: Heart

Jacket - Zara

Kelly's bright jacket is an absolute bargain
Kelly's bright jacket is an absolute bargain. Picture: Zara

This lime green jacket is bang on trend and is from high street favourite, Zara.

For only £25.99 you can get Kelly's look and add a pop of colour to any plain outfit.

Click here to buy

Trainers - Adidas @ Office

These very on-brand limited edition Stan Smith trainers were Kelly's choice today
These very on-brand limited edition Stan Smith trainers were Kelly's choice today. Picture: Adidas/Office

These adorable heart-printed Stan Smith trainers by Adidas are what Kelly is wearing today.

The red heart is a cute twist on the original white and green trainers, and are sold on Office for £74.99.

Click here to buy

