Exclusive

Sir Ian McKellen reveals his worst ever review as he takes on role in The Critic

17 September 2024, 10:29

Sir Ian McKellen has spoken about his new film The Critic
Sir Ian McKellen has spoken about his new film The Critic. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Sir Ian McKellen chatted to Amanda and JK on Heart Breakfast about his exciting new film The Critic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Ian McKellen joined Heart Breakfast to discuss his upcoming role as Jimmy Erskine in 'The Critic'.

The veteran thespian opened up to Amanda Holden and JK about his worst ever acting review, as well as revealing when he will return to the West End stage following his accident earlier this year.

He also touched on whether he would ever retire and spoke about how he's often mistaken for Derek Jacobi and Michael Gambon!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine begins

Married at First Sight

Kieran is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Kieran from MAFS UK? Age, job, height and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Nathan is one of the 2024 MAFS UK grooms

Who is Nathan from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic

My Mum Your Dad playlist 2024: All the songs featured on series two

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episode are there?

TV & Movies

MAFS UK groom Alex caused a stir on the show

MAFS UK groom Alex labelled 'red flag' over wife swap comments

Married at First Sight

Caspar is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Caspar from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Kristina is one of the brides on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden has sent a message of support to Jamie Theakston following his cancer diagnosis

Amanda Holden sends emotional message to Jamie Theakston following cancer diagnosis

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay announce Music of the Spheres world tour with six nights at Wembley Stadium

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Who is Moo Deng? The baby pygmy hippo going viral

Who is Moo Deng? Baby pygmy hippo's name translation, memes and merchandise explained

News

The Jonas Brothers have opened up about their upcoming tour

The Jonas Brothers talk tour life, escape rooms and love for UK culture

Dev Griffin

Emma is taking part in MAFS 2024

Who is Emma from MAFS UK? Age, job, exes and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's the full cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024 and their Instagram handles

MAFS UK 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house

My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion

TV & Movies

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, divorce and children explained

TV & Movies

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Charlene Douglas is one of the experts on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight Charlene Douglas: How old is she, is she married and does she have children?

Celebrities

Paul Carrick Brunson is a relationship expert

Married At First Sight Paul Carrick Brunson: Age, wife and children revealed

Celebrities

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Why did Paul and Natalie split?

My Mum Your Dad: Why did Paul and Natalie split?

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad's Paul is back for a second shot at love

My Mum, Your Dad twist as Paul from series one returns to show following split from Natalie

TV & Movies

Alex Henry was arrested after taking part in MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Alex jailed after going AWOL from RAF to appear on show

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has revealed some exciting family news

Amanda Holden reveals new family addition which 'shocked' husband

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities