Sir Ian McKellen reveals his worst ever review as he takes on role in The Critic

Sir Ian McKellen has spoken about his new film The Critic. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Sir Ian McKellen chatted to Amanda and JK on Heart Breakfast about his exciting new film The Critic.

Sir Ian McKellen joined Heart Breakfast to discuss his upcoming role as Jimmy Erskine in 'The Critic'.

The veteran thespian opened up to Amanda Holden and JK about his worst ever acting review, as well as revealing when he will return to the West End stage following his accident earlier this year.

He also touched on whether he would ever retire and spoke about how he's often mistaken for Derek Jacobi and Michael Gambon!

