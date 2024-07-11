Exclusive

Steve Carell talks all things Despicable Me 4, The Office and Anchorman

Steve Carell tells us what he loves about the UK 🇬🇧

By Hope Wilson

Comedy favourite Steve Carell has opened up about his new movie Despicable Me 4, as well as revealing which moment on The Office set made him laugh the most.

Steve Carell has joined Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to discuss his new film Despicable Me 4.

As Gru returns to our screens once again, Steve tells us about the sweet way he surprises kids with his character’s voice, as well as letting us know if he’s ever used it to get away with something…

The funnyman also touched on the hilarious time he had filming Anchorman and The Office, as well as the not so fun times waxing his chest in The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Plus he lets us know about a secret in-joke he has with The Office co-star John Krasinski!

