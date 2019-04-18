Harry Redknapp tipped to appear on next series of Strictly Come Dancing

18 April 2019, 10:47

The former manager of Birmingham City FC has become a much-loved reality TV star
The former manager of Birmingham City FC has become a much-loved reality TV star. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

I'm a Celeb winner Harry Redknapp could be competing in the new season of Strictly Come Dancing

Harry Redknapp is the bookies' favourite for the 2019 series of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing.

The 72-year-old won the nation's hearts after appearing on ITV's I'm a Celebrity in 2018 and was crowned king of the jungle by the British public.

Former manager of Birmingham City Harry has been tipped as one of the new contestants for the Saturday night dance show, with bookies slashing their odds.

Harry (pictured with I'm a Celeb runners up John Barrowman and Emily Atack) could be back on our screens later this year
Harry (pictured with I'm a Celeb runners up John Barrowman and Emily Atack) could be back on our screens later this year. Picture: Getty

Ladbrokes have cut odds on Harry Redknapp joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up from 3/1 to 5/4.

This means the I'm a Celebrity winner is slowly emerging as the bookies' favourite.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: "Harry's clearly high on Strictly chiefs' wanted list and the odds are continuing to tumble on the King of the Jungle taking to the dance floor."

Read more: Harry and wife Sandra Redknapp's marriage so far: from their wedding to their children

Harry was approached by the Strictly producers for the last season but decided to opt for I'm a celebrity instead.

He told the MailOnline: “I told Jamie [Redknapp] I was thinking of doing [Strictly] and I don't think he was pleased about it. And so I was offered the jungle at the same time and chose to do that."

Hopefully Harry will accept the BBC's offer if they decide to pursue him a second time/

