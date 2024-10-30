Exclusive

Sugababes reveal what fans can expect from their upcoming tour

The Sugababes have announced a new tour. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Sugababes Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy chatted with Heart Breakfast about their new tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Sugababes spoke to Heart Breakfast about their exciting upcoming tour.

Band members Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy spoke to JK and Kelly Brook about going on the road again, while giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from these performances.

The three also reminisced about their early days in the group as well as revealing some hilarious celebrity interactions!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

