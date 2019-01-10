Exclusive: Steve Coogan explains why he’s tackling Me Too in new Alan Partridge daytime show This Time

Alan Partridge will tackle the Me Too movement in new BBC daytime show This Time. Picture: Heart

This Time with Alan Partridge will air on BBC1 this February

Earlier this week, Steve Coogan singlehandedly cured our January blues by announcing that Alan Partridge will be imminently back on our screens.

His new show This Time, which will air on BBC1 next month, is a fictional 'The One Show' style daytime programme that will see Alan attempt to deal with a number of issues facing the contemporary world.

Steve Coogan has confirmed that This Time with Alan Partridge will air on BBC1 in February. Picture: BBC

One of these is Me Too, the worldwide movement to end sexual harassment and assault that gained prominence following the accusations against Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, and Alan Partridge creator Steve Coogan has dedicated an entire episode to this subject.

Speaking exclusively to Heart about his decision to tackle such an emotive topic, Steve said: "Alan can't exist in a bubble. He has to relate to the world around him. And I always gravitate with Alan towards any subject that is difficult or fraught with pitfalls.

"I'm a middle-aged white middle-class man, and the power play between people of my ilk and women, especially young women, is something that is part of the zeitgeist. People were talking about it, and I felt I couldn't not talk about it with Alan.

"It's very difficult to laugh about things that are problematic but it's important that we do in the right way. And I think Alan is the perfect vehicle to tackle that."

Alan Partridge is a fictional TV and Radio presenter who first appeared on spoof BBC Radio 4 current affairs show On The Hour in 1993. Steve later won two BAFTAs for BBC sitcom I’m Alan Partridge, which first hit screens in 1997.

Steve stars alongside Step Brothers star John C. Reilly in Stan And Ollie, a British film about the twilight years of comedy double-act Laurel and Hardy.

Six 30-minute episodes of This Time will air in February on BBC1.

Stan And Ollie is in UK cinemas on 11 January.

