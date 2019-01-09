Tense text exchange goes viral after man refuses to pay £100 for date's lobster dinner

The man, who ordered a £20 carbonara, refused to pay for his date's £100 lobster (stock image). Picture: Getty

The woman called him 'rude' for not paying for her lavish meal of lobster and expensive wine.

If you thought the guy whose Tinder match refused to go out with him because she was in hospital having a baby was the worst dating story imaginable, take a look at the following man, who was the recipient of a string of abusive texts for not paying for his lady friend's ridiculously expensive dinner.

The screenshots of the exchange, in which she describes him as 'rude' for not forking out for her food, were posted on Reddit by user CuteBananaMuffin.

The text exchange has caused uproar on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

He begins by asking her if she wants to go out that night, to which she responded: "After what you did last time you expect me to go out with you again? Wow".

After he asks what he did, she said: "You made me pay for my own food and drink while you paid only for yours wtf".

He then defended his actions, saying: "So? You invited me lol, you are lucky you didn't pay for my food too, plus I got a carbonara and a beer while you got lobster and €80 wine.

"My food was €17.50 while yours was €110.

"And you were really expecting me to pay that? I'm a student not your sugar daddy."

And the exchange didn't end there.

She responded with: "Wow you are so rude!!!! I'm never going out with you ever again, if you can't pay for a girl's food then why accepting the invite.

She splashed out on lobster and expensive wine. Picture: Reddit

The woman then adds: "gentleman ALWAYS pay for girl's food but I guess you are gay".

And there's more.

The man wrote: "Actually, I am a gentleman that's why I stayed and not left while you were talking about [blanked out] and how much you wanted to make out with him."

She replied: "F*** off [blanked out] all you wanted anyway is to have sex with me anyway bye loser".

Was he fair to refuse to pay? Picture: Reddit

He then added: "Well... Off I wanted to have sex with you, but then I realised I might have have €20 for that.."

She then stated: "F****** asshole".

The exchange ended on a sour note. Picture: Reddit

Blimey.

Predictably, Reddit was in uproar at the exchange.

One person wrote: "I know people like that exist but I'm always shocked to see them interact with others. She is the kind of person that seeks out pushovers in her life."

Another added: "Anyone that expects that royalty treatment is not someone you want in your life."

And a third said: "That's why she invited you out, so she could get expensive food."

