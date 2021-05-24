Alison Hammond says landing This Morning gig was 'bittersweet' after tragic death of mum

Alison Hammond's mum Maria sadly passed away last year. Picture: Shutterstock/Instagram/Alison Hammond

The This Morning presenter has spoken candidly about her late mother Maria.

Alison Hammond has said it was 'bittersweet' when she landed the This Morning job as her mum wasn't around to see it.

The presenter, 46, who presents the ITV show on Fridays alongside Dermot O'Leary, has opened up about her sadness that mum Maria, who sadly died after battling cancer last year, isn't around to see how well she's done.

"This Morning was always a staple in our family home growing up,” she told The Mirror.

"It’s so bittersweet to know that this has happened and she’s not here to see.

"Having said that, I do still feel her presence. It feels like my mum is still looking out for me in a strange way."

Maria tragically died last year following a battle with cancer. Picture: Instagram/Alison Hammond

It was announced last year that Alison and Dermot would be taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as Friday hosts.

Speaking at the time about her new role, Alison said: "I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later.

"I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot."

Read more: Alison Hammond shares rare glimpse of son Aiden, 14, in hilarious clip

Alison and Dermot present This Morning on Fridays. Picture: Shutterstock

Dermot added: "I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

"Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had. So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started."

Now read:

Eamonn and Ruth share message of support for Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary as they're replaced on This Morning