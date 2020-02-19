When is Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway back on ITV and what time does it start?

Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend after a two year hiatus.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will be back on our screens with Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

The much-loved ITV show took a two year hiatus following Ant's decision to take some time off from his television commitments after his drink-drive arrest in 2018, but it is now back for its 16th series.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Saturday Night Takeaway back on ITV?

Saturday Night Takeaway returns to ITV on Saturday 22 February at 7PM on ITV, taking over from The Masked Singer's slot.

The show will last for 90 minutes, meaning that it's sure to be jam-packed full of the family-friendly and fun entertainment it's known for.

🚨 We're interrupting your Saturday to remind you that we're back in just ONE WEEK! @antanddec@ITV | 7pm | #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/VCijqd7ffp — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 15, 2020

What's in store for Saturday Night Takeaway 2020?

The sixteenth series of the show will have all the same features that viewers love the show for - Ant vs Dec, Undercover and I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear will all return.

In addition, a new segment called Don’t Feed The Pandas will see Ant and Dec dress in realistic prosthetic costumes, pretending to be two pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo.

How do viewers get involved with Saturday Night Takeaway?

One of the most popular components of the show is its audience participation, and Ant and Dec have already put a call out on Twitter inviting members of the public to get involved with this series.

The invite reads: "Would you do ANYTHING to be part of the new series? Shave that beard your partner hates? Dye your hair a wild colour?

"Email takeaway@itv.com with the subject ‘I’D DO ANYTHING’, telling us exactly what you'd do and we might just make it happen!"

