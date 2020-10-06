You can now apply to be on Catfish UK if you’re dating someone online

Catfish is coming to the UK next year. Picture: MTV

A UK version of Catfish is in the works and producers are looking for people to take part.

MTV’s Catfish has been a huge hit with viewers across the pond for eight years.

And now the documentary series is set to make its way to the UK, with a brand new series in the works over here.

The show sees hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph help members of the public find out whether the people they’ve been speaking to online are real.

And things don’t usually go to plan, with romantics often finding out the person they've been texting and calling, isn’t who they thought.

Nev Schulman presents Catfish in the US. Picture: PA Images

While a UK version was previously in the works last year, it was cancelled and never made it to screens.

But now producers are back on the lookout for daters who have grown suspicious about their online love matches.

An ad posted on the Catfish UK Twitter account states: "Catfish UK is casting now!

"Have you ever matched with someone online? But you've never met them in person? Do you want our help to reveal their true identity?

"If so, then we can help!"

Viacom Studios UK, the show's UK production company, has also asked for contestants to get in touch.

Calling all Catfish UK fans... pic.twitter.com/PCWQ8I1Rp4 — Catfish UK (@MTVCatfishUK) October 2, 2020

They said in a statement: "Whether you want to finally meet your online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, MTV's Catfish UK would love to hear from you."

It's unclear who's going to present the show, but to take part you must be 18 or older, and happy to open up about your online relationship.

You can find out more by contacting the Catfish Casting Team on 07743 001261, email Catfishuk@viacomstudiosuk.com or by filling in their short application form.

The series started after host Nev Schulman was catfished by a woman himself and made a film about it with the same name back in 2010.

A ‘Catfish’ is someone who tricks a person into a relationship by taking on a fictional online persona.

Nev has since been joined by film-maker Max Joseph to help others find out whether or not their online love is real.

