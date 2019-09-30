BBC bosses fuming as The Apprentice contestant ‘brags they're in the final’ before first episode

One candidate has reportedly leaked the results of the show
One candidate has reportedly leaked the results of the show. Picture: BBC
The Apprentice in seemingly jeopardy as one candidate ‘leaked the final result’ before the first episode has even aired.

The Apprentice might not have started yet, but it’s already causing some serious drama after one contestant reportedly revealed they made it to the final.

According to The Sun on Sunday, a star of the show - who hasn’t been named - spilled the news to his friends, despite the first show not airing yet.

And unsurprisingly, BBC bosses aren’t impressed and are desperate to keep the results top secret before the live finale airs in December.

An insider told the publication: “This is a worst nightmare for bosses as they try and build suspense before the first show airs on Wednesday.

The Apprentice bosses are reportedly 'fuming' over the leak
The Apprentice bosses are reportedly 'fuming' over the leak. Picture: BBC

“The contestant has seriously annoyed a lot of people by not keeping this to themselves. You would have thought this will be weighing heavily on Lord Sugar’s mind when he ultimately decides who’s hired in the final.”

Read More: The Apprentice 2019 star Thomas Skinner previously charged with handling £40,000 of stolen goods

They added: “Producers have been left with little choice other than to keep everything crossed and hope no-one talks online.”

All 12 episodes have now been filmed and ahead of the premiere on BBC One on Wednesday.

Read More: When does The Apprentice 2019 start and who's in this year's line up?

The full line-up was revealed last week, as well as a glimpse of the first episode which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lord Sugar is back alongside Karren Brady and Claude Littner
Lord Sugar is back alongside Karren Brady and Claude Littner. Picture: BBC

In the bumper launch show - which has been extended by five minutes - Lord Sugar, 72, Karren Brady, 50, and Claude Littner, 70, will task the 16 candidates with setting up and running bespoke tours around the city.

The Apprentice candidates include a YouTube prankster, a former Undateables star, a bakery owner and an athlete who are all hoping to be crowned the winner.

Like previous years, we’re expecting the successful candidate to get a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

This means their business idea will receive a huge cash injection and a helping hand from Lord Sugar himself.

Rhod Gilbert has chosen to step away from The Apprentice: You’re Fired to focus on his live tour after three years at the helm.

As well as airing on BBC One on Wednesday October 3rd, The Apprentice’s sister show ‘You’re Fired’ will also be back with shiny new host Tom Allen.

After comedian Rhod Gilbert decided to step down, Tom has said: “I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much loved show as host.

“I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world.”

