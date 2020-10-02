Below Deck cast: Where are all the stars now?

Below Deck is our new TV obsession, with series one and two of the Bravo show recently dropping on Netflix.

The programme follows the tears, tantrums and bust ups of the yachties working hard to cater for the super-rich on some of the most luxurious boats out there.

While Captain Lee holds very high standards for his staff, things don’t always go to plan and most of them end up hooking up, arguing and hitting the bar in between jobs.

But as we are just getting to know the stars of the show, the first series was actually filmed all the way back in 2013.

So, let’s see where some of the most iconic characters are doing now…

Lee Rosbach – Captain

Captain Lee Rosbach is the pantomime villain of the show, but manages to stick around for all seven seasons.

By the looks of his Instagram, he currently lives in Fort Lauderdale in Florida and spends a lot of time with his wife of 45 years and family.

He also has more than 470k followers on social media where he shares loads of photos living his best life.

Aleks Taldykin – First officer

Fans of Below Deck will remember Aleks from Season one of the show.

After leaving the crew behind, Aleks now sells super yachts and works of different charters.

He is also engaged, and regularly speaks out against the damage single-use plastic is doing to the ocean.

Adrienne Gang – Chief stewardess

Adrienne caused waves in season one and season two of Below Deck and really rubbed colleague Kat up the wrong way.

Despite not starring on the show anymore, Adrienne still works on boats as a freelance chef.

She is also married and invited a few of her former yachties to enjoy the ceremony.

Kat Held – 2nd stewardess

Kat certainly made her mark on the rest of her yachties, hooking up with Chef Ben and having a major falling out with Amy Johnson in season two.

It was reported back in 2017 that she was training as a nurse after leaving the boating world behind.

But there is very little information on Kat now, as she rarely posts on social media.

Samantha Orme – 3rd stewardess

Sam had a short romance with her colleague C.J. LeBeau during her time on Honor.

But this was soon over and she never returned for another series. Nowadays, she seems very happy as a new mum to daughter Blake.

She is also married and has an adorable puppy who has his own Instagram account.

C.J. LeBeau - Second engineer

In a dramatic Below Deck moment, C.J. quit before the team’s final charter to join another boat he came across ten minutes earlier.

Less than a year after filming the series, he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his fiancee during an alleged altercation in August 2013.

He doesn't have any public social media accounts now.

Ben Robinson – Chef

Ben returned for four seasons of Below Deck after becoming a fan favourite.

He now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and has his own YouTube channel where he shows his followers how to make home-made pizza.

You can also get your hands on a personalised cameo video from Ben for a price.

The star seems happily loved up with his girlfriend Kiara Cabral and the pair have an adorable dog together.

Eddie Lucas – Deckhand

Eddie worked his way up the yacht ladder from series one and stayed until the third season.

He doesn’t post very much on Instagram, but it looks as though he loves motorbikes.

David Bradberry - Deckhand

David only lasted one season on Below Deck and described himself as the ‘Below Deck voice of reason’.

He never got married to his fiancé Triston at the time Trevor Knight, but is now happily loved up with his boyfriend.

The star is now an actor and writer living in Washington DC.

Kate Chastain - Chief Stewardess

After arriving in season two, Kate stayed for six seasons as the hard working Chief Stewardess.

She announced she was leaving in 2019, writing on Instagram: “I am stepping down as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

The star now has over 700k followers on Instagram and regularly shares photos hanging out with her friends and doing media interviews.

Amy Johnson - 2nd Stewardess

Happy-go-lucky southerner Amy left the show after two seasons after starring alongside her brother Kelley.

Things seem pretty great in Amy’s life as she lives in North Carolina and recently got engaged to her fiancé Ellis in January.

Kelley Johnson - Bosun

Stepping away from the boat life after season two, Kelley turned his hand to professional photography.

He did briefly return in season four as Bosun, but he is now concentrating on his passion for taking photos.

After a brief romance with fellow Deckhand Jennice, the pair didn’t last and went their separate ways after the show stopped filming.

During the Season 2 reunion, Kelley and Jennice exchanged harsh words and don’t appear to be on good terms.

Jennice Ontiveros - Deckhand

After just one season on the show, Jennice decided to change her career.

She is now an actor and has been recently working as a narrator, working on programmes such as National Geographic’s Cosmos and the Possible Worlds audiobook.

She also moved to California and is now based in Los Angeles.

