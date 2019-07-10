What is Love Island star Francesca Allen's job and where is her clothing store Bonnie and Clyde boutique?

Francesca is the latest bombshell to enter the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Francesca Allen owns a clothing store called Bonnie and Clyde in Loughton, Essex. Here's everything you need to know

Francesca Allen is the latest Love Island bombshell to arrive in the villa, and in tonight's episode she opted to take Ovie Soko and Curtis Pritchard out on dates.

While introducing herself to her fellow islanders, she revealed that she owns a clothing store in Essex.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where is Bonnie and Clyde Boutique in Loughton and what does it sell?

Francesca's shop is called Bonnie and Clyde Boutique, and on she runs it with her sister. The boutique sells clothes and accessories, and is located on High Road in Loughton.

She revealed in her entrance interview that the shop is popular with the cast of The Only Way Is Essex.

Francesca said: "I know quite a lot of the TOWIE cast - Georgia Kousoulou, Chloe Ross, Chloe Lewis - they all come to the shop".

The store at the time of writing has almost 22,000 Instagram followers.

Who is Francesca Allen coupled up with?

She has yet to couple up with anyone, but picked Ovie Soko and Curtis Pritchard to date in the first episode.

How old is Francesca Allen?

She is 23 years old.

What is Francesca Allen's Instagram handle?

You can follow Francesca on Instagram @francesca_allen

How can I watch Love Island on ITV2?

Love Island is on every day (except Saturdays) at 9PM. You can catch up on missed episodes on the ITV Hub.

When is the Love Island 2019 final?

