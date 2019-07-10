Love Island's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share their first kiss as their relationship heats up

Love Island's Maura and Curtis turn up the heat in tonight's show. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Following Amy Hart's shocking departure from the Love Island villa, Maura and Curtis are getting closer.

Tonight's episode of Love Island will see Maura and Curtis' relationship heat up as the pair share their first kiss.

The pair – who have been growing closer since Amy quit the Love Island villa – make their feelings for each other clear in a game in which the the boys and the girls go head-to-head.

The game will see the girls dance and perform for the boys, and vice versa, to test who can get hearts racing the most.

During the game, Maura takes this opportunity to try and impressive Curtis, as she performs for him.

Curtis and Maura share their first kiss during the game. Picture: ITV

The brunette beauty also ends her performance by kissing the professional ballroom dancer in front of the rest of the Islanders.

When it is Curtis' time to show off his moves, he repays the favour by picking Maura up in his arms and kissing her back.

Curtis also impressed Amber, as she reveals in the Beach Hut: "Curtis gets a ten out of ten from me!”

But does this mean Maura and Curtis are growing closer to coupling up? Or will the dancer put the breaks on the relationship after Amy's departure from the villa?

Maura plants a kiss on Curtis during her performance. Picture: ITV

Maura shows off her incredible figure for her dance. Picture: ITV

Curtis was previously coupled up with Amy Hart, however, their relationship quickly went sour after the Case Amor twist saw Curtis doubting his feelings towards the air hostess.

Days after their split, Amy announced to him and the other Islanders she was quitting the show.

In a speech which has been branded "selfless", Amy told Curtis he wanted him to be happy, and to move on.

The blonde beauty told him: "I came in here and I thought I was going to meet some nice people and I’d probably date one of them and they’d be alright and then I met you and you completely turned my whole world around.

Curtis returns the favour to Maura, kissing her back. Picture: ITV

“We made each other happy… I want us to be best, best friends but we both need to move on and we both need to find someone that is going to make us as happy as we make them.”

Amy continued: “Realistically for me, I’m not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else.

"Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you’ll always put me first because you’re such a good person."

Amy quit Love Island following heartbreak over Curtis. Picture: ITV

She told him: "That’s why I love you so much and that’s why I want you to be happy. You are not going to be happy whilst I’m still here.

"So, I’m leaving today but it’s a positive thing because I’m going to go and start the rest of my life today… I’m going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for.”

Watch Love Island tonight on ITV2 at 9PM.