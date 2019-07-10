Love Island’s Amy Hart pictured for the first time since quitting the villa as she flies back to the UK

It appears Amy is on her way back to the UK after her time in the sun. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Amy Hart is on her way home after quitting Love Island this week.

Love Island viewers were left heartbroken last night when contestant Amy Hart revealed to ex Curtis Pritchard and the other Islanders she was leaving.

In the emotional scenes, Amy told Curtis she wanted him to be “happy” and that by leaving they could both move on.

Now, Amy has been pictured for the first time outside the villa since she quit.

Voiceover star of the show Iain Stirling’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore shared a picture with the air hostess at the airport on her Instagram.

Laura Whitmore posed next to the Love Island star at the airport. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

Beaming alongside the blonde beauty, Laura captioned the image: “Bumped into Amy at the airport and she is just a sweetheart!”

Amy’s best friend, who has been managing her social channels since she has been gone, also hinted at Amy’s return, posting an Instagram story telling the star to “hurry up!”

Amy’s exit from the Love Island villa has been branded as emotional as well as mature and dignified.

Amy was emotional as she said goodbye. Picture: ITV

Talking to Curtis before addressing the entire villa, she told him: “I came in here and I thought I was going to meet some nice people and I’d probably date one of them and they’d be alright and then I met you and you completely turned my whole world around.

“We made each other happy… I want us to be best, best friends but we both need to move on and we both need to find someone that is going to make us as happy as we make them.”

Amy continued: “Realistically for me, I’m not going to be ready in the next three weeks to meet someone else.

Realistically for you, you will not be happy all the time here because you’ll always put me first because you’re such a good person.

Curtis and Amy's relationship came to a traumatic end. Picture: ITV

“That’s why I love you so much and that’s why I want you to be happy. You are not going to be happy whilst I’m still here.

"So, I’m leaving today but it’s a positive thing because I’m going to go and start the rest of my life today… I’m going to let you go and you pursue whoever it is you want to pursue and hope that you find whatever you are looking for.”