Lucie Donlan STILL believes there's hope for her and Tommy Fury as she’s dumped from Love Island

Lucie has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy. Picture: ITV

The dumped Love Islander has said "never say never" when it comes to a romance with Tommy Fury.

There was ANOTHER shock dumping in tonight’s Love Island, as Lucie Donlan was chosen to leave along with Casa Amor’s George Rains.

It’s fair to say Lucie hasn’t had an easy time in the villa after she was originally stuck in a love triangle with Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury.

Following a tense recoupling, Lucie chose to stick with sandwich maker Joe, only for him to be brutally dumped a few days later.

Things then got even more complicated when the surfer realised she still had feelings for boxer Tommy, despite him being coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Lucie said an emotional goodbye. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately for Lucie, Tommy shut her down when she confessed she fancied him, but that hasn’t stopped her hinting they could get together in the future.

After being booted out of ITV2 dating show, she confessed: “Me and Tommy will always be best friends. I’ve had best friends and then dated them and then still been best friends after.

“I think a lot of girls think it’s odd but I can turn things on and off really easily. You’ll always have a love for a best friend whether it’s a boy or a girl but at times it can mean different things. I want to see how things go with him and Molly-Mae, I can see he really likes her. I’m happy for them.”

Teasing their connection is far from over, she added: “I feel like we’ll see what happens on the outside and how those guys will go but never say never, if we did come to that romantic stage in a few years and me and Tommy were still friends, you never know.”

Lucie also went on touch upon her romance with dumped Islander Joe, insisting she “doesn’t have any regrets” about coupling up with him over Tommy.

“I went with how I felt at the time,” she said, adding: “I felt really strongly about him at the time. I got on with him straight away, whereas with Tommy it took time.”

This comes after Joe told us at Heart.co.uk that the pair "had this real good connection" and there was "definitely a future there".

However, since seeing her crack on with Tommy, he later wrote a brutal Tweet which read: “Always trust your instincts.”

