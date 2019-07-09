Lucie Donlan STILL believes there's hope for her and Tommy Fury as she’s dumped from Love Island

9 July 2019, 22:01

Lucie has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy
Lucie has revealed the truth about her romance with Tommy. Picture: ITV

The dumped Love Islander has said "never say never" when it comes to a romance with Tommy Fury.

There was ANOTHER shock dumping in tonight’s Love Island, as Lucie Donlan was chosen to leave along with Casa Amor’s George Rains.

It’s fair to say Lucie hasn’t had an easy time in the villa after she was originally stuck in a love triangle with Joe Garratt and Tommy Fury.

Following a tense recoupling, Lucie chose to stick with sandwich maker Joe, only for him to be brutally dumped a few days later.

Things then got even more complicated when the surfer realised she still had feelings for boxer Tommy, despite him being coupled up with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Lucie said an emotional goodbye
Tommy and Lucie said an emotional goodbye. Picture: ITV

Unfortunately for Lucie, Tommy shut her down when she confessed she fancied him, but that hasn’t stopped her hinting they could get together in the future.

After being booted out of ITV2 dating show, she confessed: “Me and Tommy will always be best friends. I’ve had best friends and then dated them and then still been best friends after.

Read More: Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island?

“I think a lot of girls think it’s odd but I can turn things on and off really easily. You’ll always have a love for a best friend whether it’s a boy or a girl but at times it can mean different things. I want to see how things go with him and Molly-Mae, I can see he really likes her. I’m happy for them.”

Teasing their connection is far from over, she added: “I feel like we’ll see what happens on the outside and how those guys will go but never say never, if we did come to that romantic stage in a few years and me and Tommy were still friends, you never know.”

Lucie also went on touch upon her romance with dumped Islander Joe, insisting she “doesn’t have any regrets” about coupling up with him over Tommy.

Read More: Marvin Brooks makes shock move for Amber Gill in tonight's Love Island episode

“I went with how I felt at the time,” she said, adding: “I felt really strongly about him at the time. I got on with him straight away, whereas with Tommy it took time.”

This comes after Joe told us at Heart.co.uk that the pair "had this real good connection" and there was "definitely a future there".

However, since seeing her crack on with Tommy, he later wrote a brutal Tweet which read: “Always trust your instincts.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Amy quit Love Island this week

Amy Hart reveals why she's quit Love Island in emotional goodbye to Curtis Pritchard
Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now

When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end
Marvin Brooks moves on from Maura as he takes a liking to Amber in tonight's Love Island

Marvin Brooks makes shock move for Amber Gill in tonight's Love Island episode
Renne Zellweger will be starring as Judy in a biopic of her later life

When is 'Judy' released in the UK, who's in the cast with Renee Zellweger and is there a trailer?
Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island?

Why did Amy Hart quit Love Island?

Trending on Heart

This is how much you can get fined for term-time holidays

Can you take your kids out of school in term time and how much can you get fined?

Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin made his first public appearance with his girlfriend

Ant McPartlin and girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett pack on the PDA during trip to Wimbledon

Celebrities

You could be damaging your hair by washing it with hot water

This is why you should never rinse your hair with hot water

Lifestyle

Gemma Collins looked amazing on her holiday

Gemma Collins proudly shows off slimmed down figure in swimsuit following health kick

Celebrities

Your nails reveal a lot about you

Your nails reveal a lot about your health, from curved shapes to white spots and dark lines

Lifestyle

Instagram is taking responsibility for content shared on its platform

Instagram introduce two new features to prevent online bullying

Lifestyle