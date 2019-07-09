Marvin Brooks makes shock move for Amber Gill in tonight's Love Island episode

9 July 2019, 16:48

Marvin Brooks moves on from Maura as he takes a liking to Amber in tonight's Love Island
Marvin Brooks moves on from Maura as he takes a liking to Amber in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

After breaking up with Maura Higgins in last night's episode, Marvin Brooks takes a liking to another Love Island girl...

While romance is well and truly dead for Maura Higgins and Marvin Brooks, it seems like there may be another girl in the Love Island villa that's turned the personal trainer's head.

Turning his focus to Amber Gill in tonight's episode, Casa Amor newbie Marvin lays it on factor 50, as he reveals he has feelings for the brunette beauty.

Marvin and Anton do a bit of role play in tonight's Love Island
Marvin and Anton do a bit of role play in tonight's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Speaking to Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk over on the sun deck, Marvin says: "I want to chat to her [Amber]."

The two guys then do a bit of role play, as they plan what Marvin should say to Amber.

Later that evening, Marvin then pulls Amber aside, taking her over to the fire pit. He reveals: "We've spent a lot of time together in a group but I don't feel we've spent a lot of time together one-on-one. You intrigue me."

Jokingly, Amber responds: "Yes, I tend to do that."

Pressing her for more of a reaction to his confession, Marvin asks: "And your thoughts are...?"

Amber then expresses her surprise and says she wasn't expecting Marvin to say he fancied her.

Only time will tell if Amber actually gives Marvin a chance to get to know her, or if she will tell him she wants to stay friends.

Following on from last night's dramatic dumping of Jourdan and Danny, two more Love Islanders will be kicked out of the villa tonight.

Yesterday afternoon, it was also reported that Amy Hart had sensationally quit the ITV2 show, following her split from Curtis Pritchard.

Tune into ITV2 tonight from 9pm to watch all the action!

