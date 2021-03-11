Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page to read CBeebies bedtime story

The Bridgerton star will read a bedtime story this Sunday. Picture: Netflix/BBC

By Polly Foreman

Regé-Jean Page - who played The Duke Of Hastings Simon Bassett in the Netflix show - will read a bedtime story on Mother's Day.

If you've spent the whole of 2021 watching Bridgerton on repeat and clamouring for more, we have some wonderful news...

Regé-Jean Page, 31, the heartthrob who played Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, will read Rain Before Rainbows for Mother's Day this Sunday evening at 6:50pm.

The story was written by Smriti Prasadam-Halls, and follows a little girl and her fox friend as they travel through stormy times towards light and life.

Regé-Jean Page will read a bedtime story this Sunday. Picture: BBC

The book is described as a 'heartfelt story about courage, change, and moving on'.

According to reports, Bedtime Stories will also feature the likes of Felicity Jones, Rang'n'Bone Man and Tom Hardy next week.

Regé-Jean Page played the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Rag'n'Bone man is due to read My Dad Used To Be So Cool by Keith Negley a day later, followed by Felicity Jones on March 16.

The Theory of Everything star, who welcomed her first child on March 16, will read The Huffalots by Eve Coy, telling viewers: "Now, I’ll tell you a secret. Lots of us grown-ups can feel ourselves turning into Huffalots as the day goes on.

"But luckily we’ve got our Lovealots to cheer us up … remember, a Huffalot can always become a Lovelot, with a little bit of help."

Tom Hardy looks set to follow, reading Somebody Swallowed Stanley on Thursday.

