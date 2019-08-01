BGT: The Champions winner reveals themselves a month early - leaving Simon Cowell FUMING

Simon has reportedly been left fuming after the winning act was revealed. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions could be in trouble as the winners have already shown off their trophy weeks ahead of the launch date.

Simon Cowell revealed earlier this year that he was bringing back some of the biggest stars from Britain’s Got Talent for an extra special ‘champions’ series.

But now the future of the show has been threatened after the winning act reportedly leaked the result by showing off their trophy outside Wembley Arena.

The new BGT has been pre-recorded weeks in advance of the launch date, with the final reportedly taking part on Tuesday.

And after the winners' blunder, unsurprisingly fans of the show soon started talking about it on social media.

Read More: Simon Cowell burst into tears after reuniting with Britain’s Got Talent star whose £175k spine op he funded

A source told The Sun Online: "Bosses are absolutely furious at the winner.

"There's no way they should have done that, and producers rang them immediately and told them off.

"It ruins viewers' enjoyment of the show if they know who wins.

"Bosses are now hoping that the leak doesn't spread and fans won't have the ending of the show spoilt for them."

However, a second source told the DailyMail: “I don’t think it was disrespect from the winners – in fact completely the opposite.

“It was over-excitement after picking up the trophy in front of an audience Wembley Arena!”

Read More: Susan Boyle REPLACED on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

Simon is back on the judging panel with Amanda Holden, David Walliams and heavily pregnant Alesha Dixon.

The series will see the most popular hopefuls from previous years try their luck at winning a boosted £100,000 prize packet.

Last year’s winner Colin Thackary is said to be taking part, as well as Connie Talbot who was just six-years-old when she first appeared on BGT.

Sword-swallower Alex Magala and dance act Merseygirls will reportedly compete as well as comedians Daliso Chaponda, Jack Carroll and Lost Voice Guy.

Unfortunately, it was recently reported that both Susan Boyle and dance group Diversity might not be able to take part due to scheduling clashes.

While no date has been confirmed yet, hosts Ant and Dec said at the Britain’s Got Talent final in January it would be coming “later in the year” – meaning we will probably see it in the autumn.