Chesney Brown to father QUADRUPLETS with Gemma Winter in shocking Corrie plot

Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter end up expecting QUADS. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The kebab-shop worker is already a dad-of-one, but a night of passion with Gemma Winter will see him have FOUR more mouths to feed.

Coronation Street's Chesney Brown will father QUADS in a hilarious new storyline.

The kebab shop worker, played by Sam Aston, will get new partner Gemma Winter pregnant after a night of passion - but a scan will reveal she's carrying four babies.

An insider told The Sun: “The show’s new boss, Iain MacLeod, is keen to inject a bit of old-fashioned humour into Coronation Street like in the years gone by and this storyline will have viewers in stitches.

The couple end up getting together after months of umming-and-aahing. Picture: ITV

“Gemma doesn’t miss a trick and instantly thinks of ways she can make some dosh out of her and Chesney’s unexpected news.”

Chesney already has a son, Joseph, whose mum Katy - played by Georgia May Foote - was killed in a car crash.

He was previously in a relationship with Sinead Tinker, but she dumped him for Ken Barlow's smarmy son Daniel.

The paper also claims that Chesney and Gemma are "at it like rabbits" once they get together - so much so that newsagent boss Rita, who the pair shack up with, throws them out.

