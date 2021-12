Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas. Picture: BBC/ITV

Why isn't Emmerdale, Corrie or EastEnders on New Year's Day? Schedule change explained

Christmas might not be everything we imagined this year, but there is one thing we can still count on… some very dramatic soap storylines.

Yep, the likes of Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders have all got a lot going on, including weddings, explosions and hopefully some festive cheer.

But with Christmas Day landing on a Saturday this year, the schedules have been changed up.

There's plenty of drama on Coronation Street this Christmas. Picture: ITV

So, when are EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale on? Here’s what we know…

When is Coronation Street on over Christmas?

Thursday, December 23: Not airing

Not airing Christmas Eve: 8.30pm

8.30pm Christmas Day: 8pm (hour-long episode)

8pm (hour-long episode) Boxing Day: 7.30pm

7.30pm Monday, December 27: 9pm (hour-long episode)

9pm (hour-long episode) Tuesday, December 28: 9pm (hour-long episode)

9pm (hour-long episode) New Year’s Eve: 8pm (hour-long episode)

8pm (hour-long episode) New Year’s Day: Not airing

Here's when EastEnders is on this Christmas. Picture: BBC

When is EastEnders on over Christmas?

Thursday, December 23: 8.05pm

8.05pm Christmas Eve: 8pm

8pm Christmas Day: 9.35pm (45-minute episode)

9.35pm (45-minute episode) Boxing Day: 10pm

10pm Monday, December 27: 7.30pm

7.30pm Tuesday, December 28: 8.10pm (50-minute episode)

8.10pm (50-minute episode) Wednesday, December 29: Not airing

Not airing Thursday, December 30: 7.40pm

7.40pm New Year's Eve: 10pm (50-minute episode)

10pm (50-minute episode) New Year's Day: Not airing

There will be an explosion in Emmerdale this Christmas. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on over Christmas?

Thursday, December 23: 7pm

7pm Christmas Eve: 7pm

7pm Christmas Day: 7pm (hour-long episode)

7pm (hour-long episode) Boxing Day: 7pm

7pm Monday, December 27: 7pm

7pm Tuesday, December 28: 7pm

7pm Wednesday, December 29: 7pm

7pm Thursday, December 30: 7pm (hour-long episode)

7pm (hour-long episode) New Year’s Eve: 7pm (hour-long episode)

7pm (hour-long episode) New Year’s Day: Not airing

Why are there no soaps on New Years Day?

Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders won’t be airing on January 1 this year, because in 2022, New Year's Day lands on a Saturday.

And fans will know that soaps never air on Saturdays, apart from on Christmas Day.