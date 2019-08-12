Kym Marsh reveals kids urged her to get mammogram after she felt pains in her breast

12 August 2019, 11:30

Kym Marsh has opened up about her health scare
Kym Marsh has opened up about her health scare. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Soap star Kym Marsh has admitted her children nagged her to go and see a medical professional after she started feeling pain in her boob.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has opened up about undergoing a mammogram after her right breast became increasingly painful.

The soap star had implants more than ten years ago which increased her bra size from a B cup to a D cup.

But after she began suffering discomfort, her kids nagged her to go and get it checked out.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, the 43-year-old said: "I've been experiencing pain in my right breast and it's been getting worse, so the kids nagged me to go and get it checked out, saying I usually go to the doctor's for a broken fingernail.

"Having breast implants can make checking a bit trickier, so I like to go every couple of years.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Saturday gang 😘😘

A post shared by Kym Marsh (@marsh_kym) on

Reassuring fans, Kym added: "I had a mammogram and I'm pleased to say everything's fine."

Read More: See inside Coronation Street star Kym Marsh's stylish new family home with boyfriend Scott Ratcliff

After being told there are no issues with her implants, the actress - who plays Michelle Connor in Corrie - went on to say she isn’t keen on having them removed.

"My implants are 10 years old now and some people say you should get them replaced after a decade, but my specialist said mine are fine,” she said.

"If I was to have them done again, I think I'd go for the same size and shape, which reassures me that I made the right choice 10 years ago.

"I wouldn't want to have them out."

Read More: Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time

This comes after Kym recently became a grandmother, when her 22-year-old daughter Emilie Mae Cunliffe gave birth to newborn Teddy in May.

She announced the happy news with a sweet black and white picture of the baby's hand in her own.

Alongside the adorable photo, she penned: “Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a “Loli” for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!!

“I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can.”

Revealing the special part she played in her daughter’s birth, the former popstar - who is also mum to 24-year-old son David and eight-year-old Polly - said she was “honoured” to have joined Emilie in the delivery room.

“I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can.”

Revealing the special part she played in her daughter’s birth, the former popstar - who is also mum to 24-year-old son David and eight-year-old Polly - said she was “honoured” to have joined Emilie in the delivery room.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Soap fans were shocked to find that Jan Lozinski was actually an undercover police informant.

Corrie fans stunned as 'human trafficker' is exposed as undercover police informant
Robert finds himself in even more trouble

Coronation Street spoilers: Robert’s lies exposed as he ‘accidentally proposes’ to Vicky with Michelle’s ring?
Fans were not happy with Corrie last night

Coronation Street fans FUMING as tragic Deirdre Barlow's memory is 'tarnished'
David Platt's rapist is set to return

Coronation Street spoiler: David Platt's rapist Josh Tucker to make shock return to Weatherfield
Will Ryan die at the hands of evil Gary?

Coronation Street spoiler: Gary Windass leaves THIRD victim for dead in brutal new scenes

Trending on Heart

Paul hasn't spoken to his son in years

Paul Hollywood's son 'hasn't spoken to him in two years', says ex-wife Alexandra

Celebrities

Carla is desperate for a new bum

Mum who faked depression for NHS nose job is now crowdfunding for a £6,000 bum lift

Lifestyle

Lady and the Tramp remake

Disney release first look at Lady and the Tramp dogs and cast
Roxanne has kept a low profile since her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year

Where is Roxanne Pallett? Emmerdale spotted in Greece after CBB shame

Celebrities

Roxanne Pallett has a new boyfriend

Roxanne Pallett goes public with new boyfriend one year after CBB 'punchgate' scandal

Celebrities

Laura Anderson appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss whether or not it's okay to kiss your dogs

Horror as GMB poll reveals 70 per cent of Brits kiss their dogs on the mouth