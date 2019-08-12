Kym Marsh reveals kids urged her to get mammogram after she felt pains in her breast

Kym Marsh has opened up about her health scare. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Soap star Kym Marsh has admitted her children nagged her to go and see a medical professional after she started feeling pain in her boob.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has opened up about undergoing a mammogram after her right breast became increasingly painful.

The soap star had implants more than ten years ago which increased her bra size from a B cup to a D cup.

But after she began suffering discomfort, her kids nagged her to go and get it checked out.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column, the 43-year-old said: "I've been experiencing pain in my right breast and it's been getting worse, so the kids nagged me to go and get it checked out, saying I usually go to the doctor's for a broken fingernail.

"Having breast implants can make checking a bit trickier, so I like to go every couple of years.”

Reassuring fans, Kym added: "I had a mammogram and I'm pleased to say everything's fine."

After being told there are no issues with her implants, the actress - who plays Michelle Connor in Corrie - went on to say she isn’t keen on having them removed.

"My implants are 10 years old now and some people say you should get them replaced after a decade, but my specialist said mine are fine,” she said.

"If I was to have them done again, I think I'd go for the same size and shape, which reassures me that I made the right choice 10 years ago.

"I wouldn't want to have them out."

This comes after Kym recently became a grandmother, when her 22-year-old daughter Emilie Mae Cunliffe gave birth to newborn Teddy in May.

She announced the happy news with a sweet black and white picture of the baby's hand in her own.

Alongside the adorable photo, she penned: “Last night was a night I will never forget. I became a “Loli” for the first time!!! My beautiful daughter was an absolute warrior and her partner and I were the best birthing team we could be!!!

“I was so honoured to have been a part of bringing him into the world. My beautiful grandson, I love you I will always love you and I promise to help guide you through life as best I can.”

Revealing the special part she played in her daughter’s birth, the former popstar - who is also mum to 24-year-old son David and eight-year-old Polly - said she was “honoured” to have joined Emilie in the delivery room.

