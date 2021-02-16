Coronation Street spoilers: Do Kevin and Debbie Webster die?

Debbie and Kevin Webster are trapped in a fridge in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Does Debbie Webster die in Coronation Street and what happens to Kevin?

Coronation Street fans were left on the edge of their seats on Monday when Debbie Webster fell unconscious.

She was recently trapped in the Bistro fridge with brother Kevin by evil Ray Crosby.

But while the siblings have tried to stay positive as they wait for someone to discover them, things took a turn for the worse when Debbie passed out.

So, does Debbie Webster die in Coronation Street and what happens to her? Here’s what we know…

Do Kevin and Debbie Webster die in Coronation Street?

It is unclear what will happen to Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Kevin (Michael Le Vell) in the fridge, but things aren’t looking good.

Debbie Webster falls unconscious in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

In the first episode of Monday's double-bill, the pair made light of the situation by chatting about disaster movies they used to watch as kids.

However, Kevin feared for his sister’s life when she started to lose consciousness and he screamed at her, blaming her for the situation they were in.

By starting an argument with Debbie, Kevin knew that she would fight back which kept her awake.

"There's people out there worried sick about where you are right now," Debbie told Kevin, adding: "There's not one single person who'll notice I've gone."

To which her brother replied: "I didn't realise you were so unhappy."

Struggling to keep her eyes open, Debbie then said: “I'm so cold, it hurts," before Kevin hit back: "You're not gonna die. I'm not gonna let you die."

While the two sorted through their problems, Debbie slipped into unconsciousness again.

Back on the Street, Ray (Mark Frost) suggested to the police that the Websters had probably run away together to start a new life.

But Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) vowed to track them down herself.

It seems Kevin and Debbie will be facing a long and very cold night in the fridge, but will they both still be alive by the morning?

Corrie fans will already know that Kevin will make it out alive, as ITV previously revealed that Abi is set to propose to him in the coming weeks.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

