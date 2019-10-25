Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy Barlow 'to bed Sophie Webster's ex Paula’ in shock twist

Tracy Barlow is set to bed Paula. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie bosses are lining up a huge storyline for Tracy Barlow and lawyer Paula Martin.

In a Coronation Street twist that none of us saw coming, Tracy Barlow is set to embark on an affair with Sophie Webster’s ex.

The Corrie favourite - played by Kate Ford - is set to have a one-night stand with lawyer Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher).

According to The Sun, there’s going to be plenty of drama involved as she attempts to stop partner, Steve McDonald, from finding out.

Unfortunately, Tracy is rumbled by her daughter Amy who then sets about blackmailing Paula keeping it to herself.

Tracy Barlow will do anything to stop her secret affair coming out. Picture: ITV

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who shares a son with Tracy’s husband Steve after they also had a one night stand, later catches the pair having an argument.

A source told the publication: "[Tracy] and Paula will end up spending the night together after one thing leads to another.

"Amy then tries to bribe Paula into staying silent to mixed results."

The show source added: “It’s not known if Steve finds out, but when Amy gets wind of it she does her utmost to try and keep it a secret and bribe Paula into staying quiet.”

The explosive scenes are expected to play out in the New Year.

This comes after Paula recently said goodbye to Sophie (Brooke Vincent) after she decided to leave the cobbles to go travelling.

She left to join Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) after receiving £50,000 of inheritance from her dad, Kevin Webster’s (Michael Le Vell) deceased aunt.

Meanwhile, soap villain Tracy has had a long list of affairs and has been married three times.

Back in 2006, she even went as far as murdering her ex husband Charlie Stubbs after finding out he had a one night stand with Shelley.

In a fit of rage, Tracy hit him round the head with a heavy ornament, and he later died in hospital.

After being found guilty of murder, she was given a life sentence but returned to the Cobbles just four years later after being released on legal technicalities.