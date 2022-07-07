Who does Kim Vithana play in Coronation Street and why do you recognise her?

7 July 2022, 11:33

Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street
Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Kim Vathana and what else has the Coronation Street star been in?

Coronation Street fans will recognise Kim Vithana for playing the role of Imran Habeeb’s mum Saira.

Returning to the role earlier this year, Saira was on hand to comfort Toyah Battersby (portrayed by Georgia Taylor) following her husband’s death.

But who is Kim Vithana and has she been in Coronation Street before? Find out everything…

Kim Vithana has starred in Coronation Street before
Kim Vithana has starred in Coronation Street before. Picture: Alamy

How old is Coronation Street’s Kim Vithana?

Kim Vithana was born in Nottingham on 4 June 1969, making her 53-years-old.

This isn’t the first time she has appeared on Corrie, having been on the soap three times previously.

In 1997, Kim played solicitor Frances 'Frankie' Stillman who helped Mike Baldwin with his dodgy dealings.

A few years later, the actress starred as Doctor Bannerjee, who was a psychiatrist based at Weatherfield General who assessed Claire Peacock in September 2006.

Kim was back in 2009 to play an unnamed paediatric Doctor who tended to the hospitalised Simon Barlow following a fire at 9a Rosamund Street.

Kim Vithana plays Saira Habeeb in Coronation Street
Kim Vithana plays Saira Habeeb in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Since November 2016, Kim has starred intermittently as Saira Habeeb, who is the mother of Rana and Imran.

What else has Kim Vithana been in?

Kim is an acting pro and has starred in many TV shows and films over the years.

Her television credits include Family Pride, Specials and Firm Friends.

She is also known for bagging a role in The Phoenix and the Carpet as well as playing Rosie Sattar in series Holby City from 2003 to 2005.

The star also played Yvonne in Always and Everyone and has appeared in Casualty, EastEnders, Cracker, Love Hurts, Dangerfield and North Square.

