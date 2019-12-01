Coronation Street's Mikey North has baby number two with wife Rachael

North reveals he and his wife welcomed baby number two earlier this autumn. Picture: Getty

Mikey North and his wife revealed baby number two is a girl, born in September.

This summer the Coronation Street star who plays Gary Windass and his wife, Rachael Isherwood, announced she was pregnant with baby number two.

Choosing to wait before sharing the big news they will reveal more details in Ok! magazine later this week.

The couple has a three-year-old son named Archie, whose 2016 birth Rachael has spoken about publicly. She told the magazine she lost 1.5 litres of blood when an episiotomy cut a vein during her labour.



North has been married for three years and has two children. Picture: Getty

With her second pregnancy she explained “the first three months were horrendous with morning sickness.

“Well, sickness throughout the whole day. But, touch wood, since then everything has been fine. I didn’t have any sickness with Archie.”



