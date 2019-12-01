Coronation Street's Mikey North has baby number two with wife Rachael

1 December 2019, 13:13

North reveals he and his wife welcomed baby number two earlier this autumn
North reveals he and his wife welcomed baby number two earlier this autumn. Picture: Getty

Mikey North and his wife revealed baby number two is a girl, born in September.

This summer the Coronation Street star who plays Gary Windass and his wife, Rachael Isherwood, announced she was pregnant with baby number two.

Choosing to wait before sharing the big news they will reveal more details in Ok! magazine later this week.

Read more: Coronation Street fans spot baby bump blunder

The couple has a three-year-old son named Archie, whose 2016 birth Rachael has spoken about publicly. She told the magazine she lost 1.5 litres of blood when an episiotomy cut a vein during her labour.

Read more: Alesha Dixon shares rare glimpse of baby girl after secretly giving birth

North has been married for three years and has two children
North has been married for three years and has two children. Picture: Getty

With her second pregnancy she explained “the first three months were horrendous with morning sickness.

“Well, sickness throughout the whole day. But, touch wood, since then everything has been fine. I didn’t have any sickness with Archie.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan hits back after internet troll tells her to 'stop moaning about your kids'

