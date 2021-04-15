Who is Courtney from The Circle USA?

By Polly Foreman

The Circle USA contestant Courtney's age, Instagram, job and everything you need to know.

The Circle USA season two has *finally* arrived on Netflix, and UK viewers are just getting to know the new players.

The show sees a group of people move into the same apartment building, only meeting each other on a social media app known as 'The Circle'.

Read more: Where was The Circle USA filmed?

Each person is free to either be themselves or play as a 'catfish' (fake persona) in an attempt to be voted most popular and win the show.

One of the contestants taking part is Courtney Revolution, who is well-versed in the world of social media.

Here's your need-to-know on the player.

Courtney is one of the players on season two of The Circle USA. Picture: Netflix

Who is Courtney Revolution? What's his age and job?

Courtney, 28, is a podcast host and digital creator, who is also active on YouTube.

He frequently shared videos in which he discusses celebrity news and gossip, while also reviewing music.

Speaking about his YouTube channel, he previously said in an interview: "Although I’m not the most popular YouTuber or personality in terms of the numbers, the value of the people I have in my online community is priceless.

Read more: Where are the cast of The Circle USA season one now?

"I’m always trying to think of different ways that my content can be entertaining, but make you feel like you’re part of it."

On The Circle, however, Courtney is presenting himself as a barista - as he didn't want his fellow players to think he was 'nosy' because of his background in celebrity gossip.

Other than his job, Courtney is playing as himself in The Circle.

His profile says: "I’m a coffee slinging hero. I love to laugh and I live my life loud out and proud. Family is everything to me. I can’t wait to make some new friends and more than anything, I hope to be your cup of joe. #WhenInDoubtTwerkItOut."

In his intro to the show, Courtney said: "I am going to be very friendly and then when the time comes, I'll be the little Chihuahua that bites your face off."

Is Courtney Revolution on Instagram?

Courtney currently has 16,000 Instagram followers, and you can join them here: @courtneyrevolution.

NOW READ:

Who is Bryant Wood from The Circle USA?