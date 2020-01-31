Dancing on Ice's Hamish Gaman says he's 'not okay' as he breaks silence following Caprice 'bullying' scandal

31 January 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 31 January 2020, 14:46

Hamish has spoken out about the drama for the first time
Hamish has spoken out about the drama for the first time. Picture: ITV + Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The professional skater has opened up for the first time since the Caprice drama kicked off.

Hamish Gaman has released a statement addressing the scandal surrounding him and his former skating partner on the ITV show, Dancing on Ice.

The professional skater was paired up with celebrity Caprice Bourret but after rumours surrounding his apparent "bullying" emerged, they separated as skating partners and the former model, 48, was re-paired with Oscar Peter.

READ MORE: John Barrowman says Caprice needs to 'up her game' following Hamish Gaman split

Hamish, 36, has stayed silent throughout all of the drama, which saw friend and former Dancing on Ice contestant Wes Nelson, 22, defend him saying he would "never bully anyone".

But now the professional, who made it to the final of the show last year with Saara Alto, has posted on Instagram addressing the drama and thanking those who've sent him kind messages.

His post reads: "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your kind messages.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by your love and support—it’s brought me to tears at times.

"Honestly, I’m not okay, but I’d like to thank Amelia, my pro family and ITV for doing all that they can to support me.

"I’m comforted knowing the truth always comes out in the end, and I hope we can focus on the skating again now. ❤"

The rather emotional post worryingly highlights that he is "not okay", and also suggests we don't know the full story as he stated that there is a truth to be revealed.

His post has already attracted nearly 3,000 likes and endless comments from friends and fans alike.

One commented: "You are amazing. You didn’t deserve the treatment you got.

"You could never be at fault. Sending much love to you. You have my support. Keep up the good work. You should be so proud of yourself and your strength ❤️"

Another added: "I think you’re fab !!! I just miss seeing you skate cos I literally could watch you skate for the whole show !!! Massive fan"

