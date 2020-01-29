John Barrowman says Caprice needs to 'up her game' with new partner Oscar following DOI Hamish split

The Dancing On Ice judge has spoken out about the challenges Caprice faces in the competition.

John Barrowman has claimed that Caprice needs to 'up her game' on Dancing On Ice following her dramatic split from Hamish Gaman.

Speaking exclusively to Heart at last night's National Television Awards, he said that the model and contestant 'went backwards in her presentation' with new partner Oscar Peter on Sunday night's show.

He said: "I think she was good with her new partner, but I think she went backwards a little bit with some of her skating moves and she needs to up her game now. So that week off where she was settling the divorce, it's all settled now and we can all move on.

John Barrowman has spoken out on the controversy. Picture: Heart

"She's absolutely fine," he added. "She's in rehearsals, and I was skating with Hamish today who just decided to get out on the ice, so they're both doing absolutely fine."

Caprice returned to Dancing On Ice with Oscar Peter on Sunday following a turbulent week.

It was reported that she split from Hamish due to claims he 'bullied' her, something ITV have since denied.

Caprice returned to the ice with new partner Oscar on Sunday. Picture: ITV

A source previously told The Sun of the alleged fallout: “Caprice’s relationship with Hamish was harmonious at the start but as time went on they became more strained.

“She felt he was pushing her too hard in training and Caprice started to struggle.

“She felt he could have been more patient and they ended up having a big row.”

The insider continued that the partnership “became completely unworkable”, before adding: “It was getting toxic so stopping the partnership was best for everyone."

ITV were recently forced to hit back at claims that Hamish 'bullied' Caprice, saying that they found 'no evidence' of these claims.

They told the Mail Online: "We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.

"We're very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported."