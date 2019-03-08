Jake Quickenden: 'Dancing On Ice's Vanessa and Wes might be doing more than training'

Jake Quickenden was paired with Vanessa Bauer on 2018's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Heart/Getty

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: The reigning Dancing On Ice champion won't rule out an off-rink romance between the finalists - and thinks they look like a "good couple".

Jake Quickenden won't rule out a secret romance between his former Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer and Wes Nelson.

The 30-year-old reality regular told Heart London Breakfast that when he was paired with the pretty German skater last year she forced him to train and focus in a way he never thought possible - but can't be certain that she's been giving Wes, 20, the same treatment.

He said: "Vanessa is well strict but amazing at the same time. She disciplined me and she cracked the whip.

Read more: Dancing On Ice curse revealed... all the couples who split after appearing on the show

"From knowing Vanessa, she is very determined to do well in the show, and all her focus usually goes on training.

"Me and her had a very professional relationship where we trained all the time.

"I can't say what happened with Wes. They might be skating and then popping off to cinema afterwards. That's up to them.

"If they are I hope they're happy, if not it's just rumours. From what I know, she weren't like that with me.

Read more: Megan Barton-Hanson sends Wes Nelson X-rated messages after shock split

Jake Quickenden won the 2018 series of Dancing On Ice with Vanessa Bauer. Picture: Getty

"They do look like a good couple. But no one wants to see a couple break up, do they?"

Wes and Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson split up just several weeks in to the DOI live shows, with the glamour model publicly attacking the German athlete for failing to introduce herself to her.

Read more: Fans convinced Wes DID dump Megan for Vanessa

Their split was reminiscent of Jake's own break-up with this fiancé of seven months shortly after he won last year's show.. with Vanessa.

However, he was quick to deny that he split from Dannielle Fogarty because of the 'Dancing On Ice Curse' - he doesn't even believe a curse exists - or because of Vanessa.

He explained: "Life is life and sometimes you get thrown in to a show and you're working hard.

"It never once crossed my mind when I'm doing a little swizzle ob the ice, 'Oh I might go in for a little kiss with Vanessa'.

"If you go in to a show with the mindset that there's a possibility that you'll break up because of the show, if you go on in there happy, the show's not the reason.

"It's all kinds of things, people meet on shows. You're spending time with each other."