Where is Libby Clegg? Paralympian forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice with virus

3 February 2020, 10:15

Libby has pulled out of tonight's show
Picture: ITV
Emma Gritt

The partially sighted sprinter has been impressing viewers with her ice-dancing skills, but she has been forced to miss this week's show.

Libby Clegg has been forced to miss tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice.

She is not the only celebrity missing after Caprice Bourret confirmed that she has quit the show after weeks of backstage drama.

Why isn't Libby Clegg on Dancing On Ice tonight?

Earlier today the Dancing On Ice twitter account revealed the mum-of-one has a stomach bug and is too unwell to skate.

It read: "Unfortunately due to illness and on the advice of the #DancingOnIce medical staff, @LibbyClegg will not be able to skate on tonight's show.

"Wishing you all the best Libby – we'll miss you tonight, but rest up and we hope to see you back next week!".

Who is Libby Clegg and how old is she?

Libby Clegg is a 29-year-old Scottish-born sprinter and MBE holder.She represented Great Britain in the 2008 Summer Paralympics, and won a silver medal in the T12 100m race.

Prior to this, in 2016, she won Gold in the Rio Paralympic Games, and broke the world record in the 100m T11, and won the T11 200m.

What condition does Libby Clegg have?

Libby is registered blind, and suffers from a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy. She is usually accompanied by her black Labrador guide dog, Hatti.

How does Libby Clegg train?

She told RadioTimes.com: "It’s been a learning process. On the track I run with a guide runner and we’re attached all the time, but basically it’s like learning a different vocabulary to communicate.

“Myself and my partner Mark Hanretty use touch and verbal communication. I’m not as bad as I thought I was going to be, but it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s a lot harder than I thought it’d be, it’s very technical.”

