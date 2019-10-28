Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Mark Hanretty's wife, kids, career and age revealed

Dancing on Ice will welcome back Scottish figure skater Mark Hanretty for the 2020 series. Picture: Getty / Instagram / ITV

The Scottish figure skater will return to the rink in 2020 as he competes for the glittering trophy – here's everything you need to know.

Dancing on Ice's Mark Hanretty is preparing to lace up his boots for another spin on the rink this year.

Pairing up with a celebrity for the 2020 series, the Scottish skater will make his return to the ITV competition in January.

As he gets ready to take on the ice for yet another year, we reveal all there is to know about the star, from his former DOI partners to his wife and kids.

Mark Hanretty will skate in the 2020 series of Dancing on Ice. Picture: Getty

Who is Mark Hanretty?

Mark Hanretty is a Scottish professional figure skater.

He was born in Erksine, near Glasgow, on 21st March 1985, which currently makes him 34 years old.

Following years of training, he went on to represent the UK as a pair skater with fellow pro Christina Chitwood.

The duo won a bronze medal at the British Championships in 2008, then again in 2010.

Mark also competed as part of Team Skate GB before he was snapped up for Dancing on Ice.

Who are Mark's former Dancing on Ice partners?

Skating pro Mark first appeared on the ITV ice rink during the 2011 series.

The Scottish performer was partnered up with Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha but sadly the pair were eliminated in week one.

In 2012, he was paired with British broadcaster Rosemary Conley and became the sixth celebrity to be voted off the show.

A year later Mark took to the rink again with labour politician Oona King but suffered a devastating fall that dislocated his shoulder, which was popped back into place backstage.

Following the accident, he left the show and didn't return until 2017 when he reappeared with model Donna Air. The pair made it all the way to week seven.

Last year, the professional skater hit the ice with TV personality Saira Khan but failed to get his hands on the trophy again.

Is Mark married and does he have kids?

Mark is married to skating coach Kathy.

The glamorous teacher is mother to his two children, Lukasz and Liola, and he often refers to his beloved family as his "wee clan".

What is Mark's Instagram?

You can find skater Mark on Instagram @markhanretty.