Who is Trisha Goddard's secret boyfriend and how did the Dancing On Ice star meet him?

12 January 2020

Trisha hasn't given much away about her secret boyfriend
Trisha hasn't given much away about her secret boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Everything you need to know about Trisha's secret boyfriend...

With the latest series of Dancing On Ice in full swing, 12 brave celebrities are all hoping to make it to the end and lift up that coveted trophy.

While the likes of Joe Swash and Lisa George impressed the judges with their skills last Sunday, unfortunately Trisha Goddard found herself in this week’s skate off after taking a tumble.

Fans rushed to support the former talk show host following the hiccup, and it looks like her secret boyfriend has also been Trisha’s rock.

Ahead of her skating stint, she gushed: "We’re great friends and we support each other completely.”

#happynewyear2020 from me and #boo to all of you! 🎉🌟💖

But despite being with him for over two years, Trisha, 62, has kept her new relationship under wraps. So, here’s everything we know so far…

Who is Trisha Goddard’s secret boyfriend?

Trisha has kept her new lover on the down low, referring to him only as “hashtag Boo”.

But in a recent interview with OK! magazine, the star opened up the mystery man, confessing ‘he’s four years older’ and they live in Connecticut together after meeting through a US friend.

The chat show star told the publication: “He’s amazing. He’s from Connecticut and we have a lot in common. He’s a widower and lost his wife to breast cancer, so now he’s a single dad.”

Trisha Goddard is competing on this year's Dancing On Ice
Trisha Goddard is competing on this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA Images

Trisha continued: “He’s also Jewish and understands what it’s like to be on the receiving end of racism, especially now!”

She went on to say he has a "management job" and this is the first her boyfriend has "earned more than her".

"Can you believe, I had to wait until I was 60 to be bought a meal!,” she told the publication.

"He bought me a Tiffany ring, it’s the first ring a man has ever bought me.

"I’ve always bought my own wedding rings and jewellery in the past, but he just bought it for me.”

Who is Trisha Goddard’s ex husband?

Trisha has been married three times with her first husband, Robert Nestdale, later coming out as gay.

After that, Trisha wed Mark Greive, 61, in 1993, and the pair went on to have two children: Billie, 30, and 26-year-old Madison.

Trisha secretly split from her third husband Peter Gianfrancesco in 2017 after 20 years of marriage and the pair divorced in 2018.

