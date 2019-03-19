Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show? Picture: Instagram

Dawn Ward is keen to get her own spin-off show after her success on Real Housewives Of Cheshire

Dawn Ward has teased a potential spin-off show from Real Housewives Of Cheshire, saying that she 'would like to show more of her work' on her own show.

Read more: Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Dawn, who has starred in Real Housewives since its inception in 2015, said she has 'a lot more to show' of her life than she is able to in the series.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk ahead of the new series launch next week, she said: "I love housewives, I can't never see myself leaving housewives. It's part of my life.

"But there is an awful lot more to my life, obviously we're filming with seven other housewives, so it can't all be about me. And I have got a lot more to show - like my work, my interiors, the other side of my life.

"So I would like to do something along those lines to show the other side of my life that you don't get to see cos we've only got so much filming time.

"I Would like to show some more of my work, my charity work.

Dawn also teased a potential name, saying she'd like the show to be called: 'Wardicious'.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns on Monday 25th March at 10pm on ITVBe

