Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward teases spin-off series: ‘I’ve got a lot more to show’

19 March 2019, 17:16 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 17:20

Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show?
Could Dawn Ward be getting her own show? Picture: Instagram

Dawn Ward is keen to get her own spin-off show after her success on Real Housewives Of Cheshire

Dawn Ward has teased a potential spin-off show from Real Housewives Of Cheshire, saying that she 'would like to show more of her work' on her own show.

Read more: Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Dawn, who has starred in Real Housewives since its inception in 2015, said she has 'a lot more to show' of her life than she is able to in the series.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk ahead of the new series launch next week, she said: "I love housewives, I can't never see myself leaving housewives. It's part of my life.

"But there is an awful lot more to my life, obviously we're filming with seven other housewives, so it can't all be about me. And I have got a lot more to show - like my work, my interiors, the other side of my life.

"So I would like to do something along those lines to show the other side of my life that you don't get to see cos we've only got so much filming time.

"I Would like to show some more of my work, my charity work.

Dawn also teased a potential name, saying she'd like the show to be called: 'Wardicious'.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns on Monday 25th March at 10pm on ITVBe

NOW READ:

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25

Katie Price 'adopting twins before the end of the year'

Megan McKenna breaks silence on ex Mike Thalassitis' tragic death

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Katya and Neil Jones appeared on Lorraine to discuss the infamous Seann Walsh affair

Strictly stars Katya and Neil Jones claim people 'overreacted' about Seann Walsh snog

Celebrities

Ralph Fiennes

"I miss him very much": Ralph Fiennes opens up about his friend Alan Rickman three years after his death
Peppa Pig has been slammed for being 'sexist'

Peppa Pig caught up in sexism row after being SLAMMED by London's Fire Brigade
Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair

Celebrities

Love Island stars call for show to offer more support

Love Island stars call for reality TV shows to provide more support following Mike Thalassitis' death

Trending on Heart

Mel B mansion home asset

Inside Mel B's £5 million Hollywood mansion: Spice Girl puts lavish house up for sale
Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s double denim ensemble

Celebrities

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019?

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon tragically died last year

Sophie Gradon: Inquest in to Love Island star's death postponed

Celebrities

Sophie Gradon boyfriend

Sophie Gradon boyfriend cause of death: Aaron Armstrong suicide following cocaine and alcohol binge
Frozen to open on the West End

Frozen musical to open in London’s West End next year

Celebrities