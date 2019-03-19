Real Housewives of Cheshire's Dawn Ward drops huge hint daughter Taylor is heading for Love Island 2019

Could Taylor Ward be heading for Love Island 2019? Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Taylor Ward was a hotly rumoured contestant for Love Island 2018 - and she could make her debut on the show this summer

Love Island 2019 is almost upon us, and the list of rumoured contestants is already racking up fast.

And the latest to join the likes of Vicky Pattison's boyfriend and sister of a Little Mix star on the rumoured line-up is Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Dawn Ward's daughter Taylor.

Die-hard Love Island fans may remember that Taylor Ward was one of the most hotly rumoured contestants of last year, but never ended up going on the show.

And, speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk, her mother Dawn Ward confirmed the reason why she didn't appear on the 2018 line-up - and hinted she could be heading there this year.

When asked about last year's rumours, she said: "There was a possibility she was. Ashley's [Taylor's dad] mum's got Alzheimer's, his dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour so we had a lot of family things going on.

"Taylor and the family decided the family needed to be around, and so it wasn't the right time for Taylor," she added.

And when we asked whether she thought she might go on this year, Dawn told us: "Never say never. She's really busy with her influencing and bringing out a fashion brand.

"It's not something we've discussed, but you never know...

"I would always support my children with whatever they want to do. They're intelligent girls. Whatever they choose to do, I will support."

And Love Island producers are reportedly very keen on Taylor. A source told The Sun last year: "Bosses really enjoyed meeting Taylor; she's confident and definitely has all the qualities of a perfect islander.

"She understands the world of reality TV already with her mum being one of the stars of the Real Housewives of Cheshire but she’s still a normal girl who’s looking for love.

"The show has been auditioning hundreds of possible contestants from all around the UK and they're yet to make a decision on who will make the final line-up."Taylor is one of many to make the shortlist but is keeping her fingers crossed she makes it on the programme."

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns on Monday 25th March at 10pm on ITVBe

