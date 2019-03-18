Megan McKenna breaks silence on ex Mike Thalassitis' tragic death

Megan and Mike split in July last year. Picture: Getty

Love Island 2017 star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a wood in north London last Saturday

Megan McKenna has posted a statement on Instagram in tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mike Thalassitis, writing that she's in 'complete shock' at the news.

She wrote: "Sorry I haven't been on social media but I'm in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this. I can't believe I'm even writing this post.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mikes family.

"Rest in peace Mike.

"X".

Megan and Mike split in July 2018 after a seven month relationship.

Mike told The Sun at the time: "She's not my Megs anymore.

"There's no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn't enough."

Tributes have poured in for Mike, who was found hanged in a wood in Edmonton, north London, last Saturday.

A police statement read: "Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 0928hrs on Saturday, 16 March to reports of a man found hanged.

"

Mike and Megan started dating in 2017. Picture: Getty

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.

"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Police are in the process of informing the man's next of kin. A file will be prepared for the coroner."