Megan McKenna breaks silence on ex Mike Thalassitis' tragic death
18 March 2019, 16:38
Love Island 2017 star Mike Thalassitis was found dead in a wood in north London last Saturday
Megan McKenna has posted a statement on Instagram in tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mike Thalassitis, writing that she's in 'complete shock' at the news.
She wrote: "Sorry I haven't been on social media but I'm in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this. I can't believe I'm even writing this post.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Mikes family.
"Rest in peace Mike.
"X".
Megan and Mike split in July 2018 after a seven month relationship.
Mike told The Sun at the time: "She's not my Megs anymore.
"There's no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn't enough."
Tributes have poured in for Mike, who was found hanged in a wood in Edmonton, north London, last Saturday.
A police statement read: "Police were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 0928hrs on Saturday, 16 March to reports of a man found hanged.
"
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, deceased.
"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.
"Police are in the process of informing the man's next of kin. A file will be prepared for the coroner."