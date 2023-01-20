Deal or No Deal to make huge TV comeback with a brand new host

Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to return to our screens after seven years away. Picture: Getty

The nail-biting game show with huge (and tiny) cash prizes to be won is reportedly getting a reboot.

One of the UK's most beloved TV shows Deal or No Deal is reportedly set to make a huge comeback.

The iconic game show has been off the air for a whopping seven years but now sources say telly bosses are preparing to film 20 new episodes of the nail-biting contest.

Fans can expect to see the return of the famous red boxes complete with mystery prize money, plus the classic black phone and the secretive 'Banker', but there has been a couple of switch-ups.

Not only have the rights been bought from Channel 4 by ITV, but there's a brand new host at the helm.

Noel Edmonds presented Deal or No Deal for 11 years. Picture: Getty

Britain's Got More Talent star Stephen Mulhern is rumoured to be taking over from Noel Edmonds, who fronted the show from 2005 to 2016.

Telly execs were allegedly impressed by the Catchphrase star's performance after he recently recorded two new pilots of the show.

Speaking of the Deal or No Deal relaunch, Stephen said: "Are they talking about it? The answer is yes. Would I love to host it? Yes, without fail. It’s one of the best game shows ever created."

Despite the switch in network and presenter, it seems not much else is expected to change.

"Deal or No Deal is such a strong format you don’t want to go fiddling with it," a source revealed.

"It’s pretty much the same. The boxes are back, the banker is back and the 22 players.

"The only difference is Stephen, which gives it a fresh feel."

Stephen Mulhern is set to take over from Noel Edmonds. Picture: Getty

Deal or Not Deal shocked viewers with its high-stakes guessing-game for over 11 years as contestants held their nerve to try and score the £250,000 jackpot.

During its stint on Channel 4, Noel handed out around £40million, although only nine contestants managed to walk away biggest prize.

We're betting more ended up with the 1p though...

