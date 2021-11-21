Naughty Boy won £44,000 on Deal or No Deal before he was famous

21 November 2021, 17:00

Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007
Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal in 2007. Picture: Channel 4/YouTube

Naughty Boy appeared on Deal or No Deal 14 years ago before he was famous.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Naughty Boy is part of this year’s I’m A Celebrity line up and is ready to take on some disgusting challenges set by Ant and Dec.

But it turns out this isn’t his first time on a reality TV programme, as before he became a world class music producer and DJ, he actually took part in Deal or No Deal.

Fans of the Channel 4 show will remember it was hosted by Noel Edmonds and aired from 31 October 2005 to 23 December 2016.

Naughty Boy - whose real name is Shahid Khan - appeared on the show 14 years ago where he told Noel his dreams of making music.

"I've always had a natural ability to make melodies since I was a kid but I never really utilised it,” he said.

Noel replied: "You want to help people with your music?"

To which he said: "It could be a long way away, but I'm allowed to dream.”

After a very tense episode, Shahid took the Banker's offer of a whopping £44,000.

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb this year
Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celeb this year. Picture: ITV

It was later reported that he spent the money on recording equipment and created a studio in his mum’s shed.

And Shahid definitely put it to good use as he has since worked with the likes of Sam Smith and Beyoncé.

Back on I’m A Celeb, Naughty Boy opened up about wanting people to get to know the ‘real’ him.

“I want people to know the real me,” he said, continuing: “I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

“I don’t know what people in the music industry will think about me being in the Castle but having a break from everything is something I think everyone should have and do once a year.

“I love my friends and family, but I think it is good to have a break and time out.”

Speaking about his mum, who he lives with, Naughty added: “[She] has been very well, and it is going to be difficult for me being away. But that said, I think the break will be good for both of us.”

