Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Channing Tatum has big plans to remake the 1990 masterpiece Ghost, but the star of the original film Demi Moore doesn’t seem too enthusiastic.

The original 1990 film Ghost starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg was a huge box office success, earning $505 million in its theatrical release with a budget of just $22 million.

The supernatural romance ended up becoming the highest-grossing film of 1990 and when released, it became the third highest-grossing film of all time.

So with the original Ghost film having earned all these accolades and establishing itself as a classic in its genre, is there room in this world for a remake?

Ghost released in 1990. Picture: Alamy

Demi seemed doubtful as actor Channing Tatum and his production company Free Associate bought the rights to Ghost with plans to modernise the film.

In an interview with Variety, Demi subtly implied that perhaps Channing should leave the highly awarded classic alone. “There are some films better left alone,” Demi said in the interview, “but it depends on what the take is.”

She explained that the film was as successful as it was because of the chemistry between the cast on set.

Demi Moore thanks Ghost's success on the 'alchemy' of the actors. Picture: Alamy

“The success of Ghost is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi, who anchored the comedy in a magical way… Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze.”

Demi hinted that she was concerned that the remake wouldn't be able to recreate the magic or ‘alchemy’ that the original cast shared with one another.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the potential remake. Earlier in 2024, Demi made a similar statement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: “I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation.”

In the same interview, the movie star revealed that Channing had not contacted her to get involved with the project, but in her interview with Variety, Demi didn’t seem to hold onto any bad blood.

Channing Tatum feels elements of the 1990 film Ghost could be 'modernised'. Picture: Alamy

In fact, she only had lovely things to say about the Magic Mike star: “Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented — who knows what he would bring to it if it happened.”

In his own interview with Vanity Fair, Channing revealed his future plans with the film, saying: “We’re going to do something different… I think it needs to change a little bit.”

The Blink Twice actor was reportedly referring to certain out-of-date racial stereotypes in the film and his fans will be pleased to note that Channing has considered taking the role of Patrick Swayze himself.

But don’t get too excited, the Ghost remake is in the distant future. The film has to get through the developmental stage first before it's close to getting made.