Demi Moore shows her disapproval for Channing Tatum’s Ghost remake plans

6 September 2024, 17:35

Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost
Demi Moore is doubtful towards remake of classic film Ghost. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Channing Tatum has big plans to remake the 1990 masterpiece Ghost, but the star of the original film Demi Moore doesn’t seem too enthusiastic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The original 1990 film Ghost starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg was a huge box office success, earning $505 million in its theatrical release with a budget of just $22 million.

The supernatural romance ended up becoming the highest-grossing film of 1990 and when released, it became the third highest-grossing film of all time.

So with the original Ghost film having earned all these accolades and establishing itself as a classic in its genre, is there room in this world for a remake?

Ghost released in 1990
Ghost released in 1990. Picture: Alamy

Demi seemed doubtful as actor Channing Tatum and his production company Free Associate bought the rights to Ghost with plans to modernise the film.

In an interview with Variety, Demi subtly implied that perhaps Channing should leave the highly awarded classic alone. “There are some films better left alone,” Demi said in the interview, “but it depends on what the take is.”

She explained that the film was as successful as it was because of the chemistry between the cast on set.

Demi Moore thanks Ghost's success on the 'alchemy' of the actors
Demi Moore thanks Ghost's success on the 'alchemy' of the actors. Picture: Alamy

“The success of Ghost is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi, who anchored the comedy in a magical way… Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze.”

Demi hinted that she was concerned that the remake wouldn't be able to recreate the magic or ‘alchemy’ that the original cast shared with one another.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the potential remake. Earlier in 2024, Demi made a similar statement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying: “I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation.”

In the same interview, the movie star revealed that Channing had not contacted her to get involved with the project, but in her interview with Variety, Demi didn’t seem to hold onto any bad blood.

Channing Tatum feels elements of the 1990 film Ghost could be 'modernised'
Channing Tatum feels elements of the 1990 film Ghost could be 'modernised'. Picture: Alamy

In fact, she only had lovely things to say about the Magic Mike star: “Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented — who knows what he would bring to it if it happened.”

In his own interview with Vanity Fair, Channing revealed his future plans with the film, saying: “We’re going to do something different… I think it needs to change a little bit.”

The Blink Twice actor was reportedly referring to certain out-of-date racial stereotypes in the film and his fans will be pleased to note that Channing has considered taking the role of Patrick Swayze himself.

But don’t get too excited, the Ghost remake is in the distant future. The film has to get through the developmental stage first before it's close to getting made.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad

My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

The Chase viewers were delighted as they watched Ian and Karen win the £100,000

The Chase contestants win £100K as they take home show's biggest cash prize ever

Here's everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill reboot

One Tree Hill sequel release date, returning original cast and storyline explained

Tommy Fury and Olivia Attwood are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

James Corden had to address crowds watching the filming for the Christmas Special

James Corden issues warning as Gavin & Stacey fans flock to watch filming of Christmas Special

When does Married At First Sight UK 2024 start?

MAFS UK 2024 start date revealed: When is Married At First Sight back?

Married at First Sight

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

Which My Mum Your Dad couples are still together and who has split?

Some MAFS UK couples are still in a relationship

MAFS UK couples still together: All the successful relationships

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Traitors Celebrity version has been announced

Everything we know about Celebrity Traitors UK so far from start date to rumoured cast

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 full cast revealed

Married at First Sight

Jeff Goldblum spoke to Heart about those James Bond rumours

Jeff Goldblum breaks silence on those James Bond rumours

The cast are interested in making a new The Inbetweeners movie

Will there be a new The Inbetweeners movie?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs will be heading out on the road for a 2025 UK Arena Tour with special guests Blue

Olly Murs 2025 tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

Events

Jack Draper is one of the British tennis players at Wimbledon

Jack Draper facts: Tennis player's career, partner, family, height and Instagram revealed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky met through Lady Gaga's mother

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé? Micheal Polansky’s age, job, family and more revealed

Jeremy Clarkson's pub may have been open less than a month, but he's already banning people from visiting

Jeremy Clarkson reveals list of famous people banned from his pub The Farmer's Dog

Topshop may be returning to UK's shopping streets

Topshop owners hint shop is returning to the UK high street

Fashion

Brian May opens up about his recent stroke

Queen's Brian May opens up about recent stroke which left him with no control over arm

Ruth Langsford has revealed why she is wearing her wedding ring

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on why she's still wearing her wedding ring despite Eamonn Holmes split
Joe Wicks caused a stir online when he drank his wife's breast milk

Joe Wicks defends drinking a shot of his wife’s breast milk

Emma Willis appeared on Heart Breakfast

Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt

Amanda Holden has spoken about Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Amanda Holden reveals reason behind Jamie Theakston's Heart Breakfast absence

Fatman Scoop has passed away

'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons
Brian Connolly has disclosed new details about his health journey

Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking admission about death amid Parkinson's battle

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury facts: Boxer's age, children, family and TV career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Kate Middleton's finances are tied directly to the crown

What is Kate Middleton's net worth and how does she make her money?

Royals