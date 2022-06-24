First details about Disney's Hercules live-action remake released

By Alice Dear

Disney are in the early stages of remaking the 1997 animated classic.

Disney's Hercules is set to return to our screens in a live-action remake from the same studio that released the flick 25 years ago.

While this project is in the very early stages, we have had one key detail confirmed by Variety; the director.

According to the publication, Guy Ritchie will be stepping into the role of director for the Hercules remake.

Ritchie isn't new to the Disney world either, having directed the 2019 Aladdin live-action remake.

Hercules will be produced by AGBE, which is run by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

As far as cast goes, however, there are no new details out there.

Of course, that hasn't stopped fans of the original animated film from voting online for who they think should step into the roles of Hercules, Hades, Meg, Phil and The Muses.

Tom Hiddleston, Jim Carrey and Adam Driver are some of the names bouncing around to play Hades, while Jade Thirlwall, Ariana Grande and Margot Robbie are some of the favourites to play Meg.

Zac Efron, Michael B Jordan and Liam Hemsworth are fan favourites for Hercules, meanwhile others are confident Phil should be played by the original actor, Danny DeVito.