Who dies in Firefly Lane and what happens to Kate and Tully?

Firefly Lane book spoilers: find out whether Kate or Tully dies in the hit Netflix series.

Katherine Heigl stars alongside in a new Netflix Sarah Chalke in Firefly Lane on Netflix, and the series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

It tells the story of two the friendship of two women - Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) - which spans over three decades.

The show was based on a book written by Kristin Hannah, which contains a number of storylines that season one of the show doesn't go into.

Many viewers have been wondering what the fate of the two characters is. Here's your need-to-know about the show and book.

**Warning: major spoilers for the book and series below**

Firefly Lane is on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What happens to Kate and Tully at the end of Firefly Lane on Netflix?

At the end of the series, Kate tells Tully that she can never forgive her for what she did - though the viewers aren't told what happened.

Speaking at her father's funeral, Kate says: "No one wants you here."

Tully then responds: "Don't you think you've punished me enough?"

Kate then says: "When I say I couldn't forgive you for what you did, what do you think that meant?"

Does Tully or Kate die in the books?

Tully doesn't die in the series, but she is 'dead to Kate' after the mysterious feud between the pair.

While we don't know what happens in the series, in the book the pair fall out after Tully featured Kate and her daughter in a segment about 'overprotective mothers' on her talkshow, making her out to be a bad mum.

It is not known whether potential future seasons would follow that same storyline.

Speaking about the book feud, Katherine Heigl previously told Oprah Magazine: "Tully was trying to help but in a really thoughtless way that was all about Tully. She doesn't realise that she's publicly humiliating her friend on live television, and at the same time, taking the 14-year-old's side. That would be enough to put a serious rift in the friendship."

Heartbreakingly, at the end of the book, Kate dies of breast cancer - shortly after reconciling her friendship with Tully.

Kate sadly dies at the end of the Firefly Lane book. Picture: Netflix

Tully is away on a reporting trip in Antarctica when she hears the news, and makes to to Kate's death bed before she passes.

Kate leaves Tully a note asking her to take care of her kids, which reads: "I know you'll be thinking that I left you, but it's not true. All you have to do is remember Firefly Lane, and you'll find me. There will always be a TullyandKate,"

Roan Curtis, who plays the younger version of Kate, previously said of the ending: "I took it so personally. I don't think I've ever cried so hard reading a book. Part of it was because I was invested in the character for myself. Regardless of whether I was involved with the production, the book would have absolutely broken my heart, since Kristin Hannah is such a great writer. It feels so unfair, the way that Kate's story ends."

