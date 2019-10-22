Don't Tell The Bride viewers shocked as groom makes bride sleep in a tent the night before the wedding

The groom has been slammed for making his wife-to-be stay outside while he slept in a posh hotel

Don't Tell The Bride viewers have slammed a groom who made his wife sleep outside in a tent the night before their wedding - while he lived it up in a swanky hotel.

The 26-year-old groom named Josh has been branded the 'worst' the show has ever seen by shocked viewers after his treatment of wife Rosie, 30, who dreamed of getting married in a barn.

At the start of the episode, Josh joked that his friends can be a 'bit wild' and that the wedding could descend into a 'lads' holiday'.

Rosie was distraught when she learnt she'd spend the night before her wedding in a tent. Picture: Channel 4

Rosie also admitted that she didn't have much confidence in Josh's ability to plan a wedding, saying: "His proposal wasn't even a proposal.

"He didn't even propose with a ring. I didn't even get a ring till months later."

Later on in the episode, Josh said he planned to make Rosie sleep in a tent the night before her festival wedding in a bid to make her less 'high maintenence'.

He said: "She can get quite insecure about the way she looks. I tell her how beautiful she is all the time, how she doesn't need all this stuff.

"But if I take that out of her control, she's going to have to get married anyway. She'll say she looks 'rough' but to me she'd still look beautiful."

Jake's best man tried to talk him out of the idea, saying: "Rosie is going to be flying out of that tent - kicking off big time" - but he went through with it and Rosie ended up spending her wedding night in a field at Wickham Festival in Fareham.

When Rosie and her bridesmaids were told they were set to wed in front of 7,000 music fans, she said: "I'm not starting my wedding day in a tent... he wouldn't do that. The showers are rubbish - what are we going to do?"

Jake and his groomsmen were shown sipping champagne in a posh hotel, while Rosie was stuck crying in a tent.

She said: "It's my f**king wedding day. I'm not alright.

"I don't want to see him. I'm not getting ready. I want to be excited and enjoy the morning and I'm still sat in a tent."

In the end, Rosie enjoyed her festival wedding. Picture: Channel 4

And Rosie's furious mum added: "My daughter shouldn't have to go through this on her wedding day - she's supposed to feel special.

"Nothing special about putting a bit of glitter on in the morning. Just re-iterates the fact that Jake doesn't care about how she's feeling."

Jake and his friends sipped champagne in a posh hotel before the wedding. Picture: Channel 4

In the end, however, Rosie ended up enjoying her festival wedding - but not everyone was as understanding.

Viewers were horrified by his behaviour, with one writing: "So he stays in a swanky hotel the night before their wedding whilst she has to stay in a tent and get married at a festival the next day. I'd absolutely murder him!"

Another tweeted: "It's scary that the man she is about to be with forever hasn't considered her once or how she would feel."

And a third added: "WORST GROOM EVER!!"

