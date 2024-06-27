Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

27 June 2024, 20:30

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024
Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Stephen Moffat’s new show Douglas Is Cancelled drops on the 27th of June and the cast looks stellar. From Marvel’s Karen Gillan to Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammad. Here’s the full cast lineup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People are getting excited for the release of ITV’s Douglas is Cancelled, a new show written by Stephen Moffat with a star-studded cast.

The drama-comedy is set to air on the 27th of June at 9pm on ITV and is based on the concept of cancel culture as we follow the story of an elder news anchor who hasn’t quite caught up with the times, and faces the wrath of his fans after saying a sexist joke that threatens to go viral.

"His life is privileged as he’s regarded as a national treasure and apparently, can do no wrong," the show’s synopsis reads. "That is until he makes an ill-advised joke at a wedding, which is captured on camera by somebody who threatens to post it on social media."

So who’s in the cast for Douglas is Cancelled and where do you know them from?

Douglas is Cancelled is written by Stephen Moffat
Douglas is Cancelled is written by Stephen Moffat. Picture: ITV

Who’s in the cast for Douglas Is Cancelled?

The show is written by Steven Moffat who’s done the likes of Doctor Who, Sherlock and Dracula so you can expect some big names on the cast lineup with a number of them having starred in Doctor Who.

Hugh Bonneville stars as Douglas Bellowes
Hugh Bonneville stars as Douglas Bellowes. Picture: ITV

Hugh Bonneville plays Douglas Bellowes in Douglas is Cancelled

Hugh Bonneville plays, you guessed it, the out-of-touch news anchor whose story this surrounds, Douglas Bellowes.

Douglas works as a news anchor for Live at Six and as Hugh stated in an interview as reported by Yahoo!News: "Just as the dinosaurs didn’t know they were a dying breed, Douglas is blithely unaware that the next generation is smarter, more streetwise and capable of sheer ruthlessness when the chips are down.”

You’ll recognise Hugh from a number of projects over his long career, including Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, as well as Mr Brown in Paddington.

Karen Gillan stars as Madeline Crow
Karen Gillan stars as Madeline Crow. Picture: ITV

Karen Gillan plays Madeline Crow in Douglas is Cancelled

Karen Gillan plays the character of Madeline who is Douglas’ career-hungry co-anchor. Madeleine takes advantage of the sensitive position Douglas finds himself in to further her own position.

“Madeline learned in her earliest days in the business how the game is played and rather than complain about it, just decided to play it better. She’s faultlessly charming, lethally professional and an enigma to everyone she works with,” the show synopsis describes.

You’ll definitely recognise Karen herself from her time as Marvel’s iconic villain (turn hero!) across the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises.

She also starred alongside Matt Smith as Amy Pond in Doctor Who for three series and has a number of high-profile films under her belt such as Jumanji.

Alex Kingston plays Sheila Bellowes
Alex Kingston plays Sheila Bellowes. Picture: ITV

Alex Kingston as Sheila Bellowes in Douglas is Cancelled

Speaking of Doctor Who stars, Alex Kingston will star in the series as Sheila Bellowes.

Sheila is Douglas’ wife and also an editor of a newspaper which puts her in a difficult position when her husband becomes the headlines… but not for the reasons they would like.

Alex has enjoyed a successful career in the industry spanning back to the 80s. You’ll recognise her from her time playing Dr Elizabeth Corday in ER and River Song in Doctor Who.

She also starred in The Discovery of Witches between 2018 - 2022.

Nick Mohammed plays Morgan
Nick Mohammed plays Morgan. Picture: ITV

Nick Mohammed plays Morgan in Douglas is Cancelled

Nick Mohammed will play the role of Morgan a joke writer for the news channel that Douglas works for.

Unfortunately for Morgan, his job is kind of redundant because how many jokes does one actually need on a news program?

You’ll recognise Nick most recently as he starred in the 2024 season of Taskmaster UK.

The comedian-actor was also in the hit comedy show Stath Lets Flats as well as global phenomenon Ted Lasso.

Ben Miles plays Toby Patterson
Ben Miles plays Toby Patterson. Picture: ITV

Ben Miles plays Toby Patterson in Douglas is Cancelled

Ben plays Toby who is Douglas’ producer and boss. His character is described as a man who “Prides himself on his sophisticated grasp of newsroom politics, but in truth, he’s an angry cynic who is so busy pretending to understand what’s going on he never finds time to actually understand it.”

Ben’s got one of those faces and that’s because he’s appeared in a number of high-profile gigs and has been working since 1989.

Most recently he starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Oscar-nominated Napoleon, he also played Peter Townsend in Netflix’s The Crown.

Simon Russell Beale plays Bently Cassock
Simon Russell Beale plays Bently Cassock. Picture: ITV

Simon Russell Beale plays Bently Cassock in Douglas is Cancelled

Bently Cassock is Douglas’ agent and he’s the classic character of an agent.

Cocky, arrogant and selfish, it’s a true wonder that Bently’s remained in work this long but he’s managed to manipulate the game to work in his favour.

Simon Russell Beale is anything but his character, the talented actor has earned himself two BAFTA awards, three Olivier awards, a Tony and a knighthood during his career.

You’ll recognise him as Ser Simon Strong from House of the Dragon, Dinoysus in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Death of Stalin and countless other film and television shows.

Madeleine Power plays Claudia Bellowes
Madeleine Power plays Claudia Bellowes. Picture: ITV

Madeleine Power plays Claudia Bellowes in Douglas is Cancelled

Claudia Bellowes is the daughter of Douglas and Sheila Bellowes and the 19-year-old encapsulates the ‘social justice warrior’ type archetype of this day and age.

Claudia thinks everything her parents do is wrong and isn’t afraid to call them out on it.

Madeleine is relatively new to the scene compared to her coworkers and her projects of note include The Last Kingdom, and Six Wives with Lucy Worsley where she played Queen Elizabeth I.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island

When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public

Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear soundtrack: All the songs featured on the hit series

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

Love Island stars compete in the hotly-anticipated Heart Rate Challenge

Love Island 2024 heart rate challenge results

Everything you need to know about The Bear season three from release date to cast and more

When is The Bear season 3 out? Cast, episodes and release date

Dr Kapoor was a fan favourite character on New Amsterdam

Why did Dr Vijay Kapoor leave New Amsterdam?

Trending on Heart

Eve is a music legend

Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend is singer and songwriter Rosalia

Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Bear star's relationship with Rosalia explained

Celebrities

Celine Dion's new single is out

Celine Dion 'Love Again' lyrics and meaning explained

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Lifestyle

After her diagnosis Celine Dion downsized to a home in Las Vegas

Where does Celine Dion live? Inside her luxurious Las Vegas home

Celebrities

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split

Ruth Langsford feels 'terribly guilty' over Eamonn Holmes heath woes

Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder

Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Celine Dion's new documentary showed her having a seizure

Why Celine Dion insisted on keeping scary seizure footage in new documentary

Martin Lewis reveals his top tips and advice on council tax bills

Martin Lewis council tax reduction - how to check you're paying for the right band

Lifestyle

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion facts from age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Glasgow timings: When does the show start and finish at Hampden Park?

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last?

Weather

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Harry Kane's net worth has been revealed

Harry Kane's net worth revealed: Football wages, side business and charity explained