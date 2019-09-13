What time are EastEnders and Coronation Street on tonight? Last minute scheduling changes explained

13 September 2019, 17:00 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 17:01

Corrie and EastEnders are facing scheduling changes
Corrie and EastEnders are facing scheduling changes. Picture: ITV/BBC

It’s a big week for soaps this week, with Hunter Owen’s shock EastEnders shooting and Sinead Tinker’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis on Coronation Street.

But that hasn’t stopped TV bosses announcing some serious scheduling changes this week due to coverage of the 16th UEFA European Championship on ITV.

While Emmerdale already lost an episode on Tuesday evening to make way for England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Kosovo, tonight will see soap timings swapped around for another reason.

So, here's the lowdown on what time Coronation Street and EastEnders will air tonight...

Hunter Owen is causing havoc on EastEnders this week
Hunter Owen is causing havoc on EastEnders this week. Picture: BBC

Read More: John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

What time is Coronation Street on?

Firstly, Coronation Street will air an extra special hour-long episode on from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Usually ITV bosses show a double bill on Friday’s, but they have tested out a few different schedules this year.

Read More: Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

What time is EastEnders on?

As for EastEnders, the BBC favourite has also decided to make some adjustments.

While it normally airs at 8pm on Friday, bosses have moved it to the later time of 8.30pm to avoid clashing with their rival show Corrie.

BBC previously did the same thing in July and pushed the show back half an hour when Coronation Street started airing hour long episodes every Friday night.

Meanwhile, the soaps aren’t the only family favourites to be affected by the Euro 2020 qualifiers as Strictly Come Dancing also faced a clash last week.

The show launched last Saturday (September 7) with a glitzy debut episode where the new Strictly celebrities found out which professionals they are paired with and took to the dance floor for the first time.

While it started at 7.10pm, the England vs. Bulgaria qualifier coverage didn't finish until 7:15pm, so there was a brief crossover.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson

Who was Tony King in EastEnders? Fans concerned as his son Leo is after Bianca Jackson
Bianca issued a stark warning to Leo

EastEnders viewers horrified as Leo is revealed as paedophile Tony King’s son in shock twist for Bianca
John revealed a shock new look on Loose Women

John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian
Will Hunter Owen kill Whitney on her wedding day?

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean faces wedding day hell as Hunter Owen kills again?
Whitney is set for heartache on EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: First look at Whitney Dean’s dramatic wedding as she makes shock discovery

Trending on Heart

Stacey has been struggling to sleep according to her Instagram

Stacey Solomon reveals the strange reason she's struggling to sleep - and it's not baby Rex!

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are opening a New York-inspired hotel dedicated to all things Marvel

Disneyland Paris is opening a Marvel hotel, complete with Avengers-themed rooms

Travel

The bride was not happy that the guest ate the wrong meal on the day

Bridezilla bills wedding guest after teen son ate an adult meal instead of a child's

Weddings

Disneyland Paris is set for a huge expansion plan

Disneyland Paris announce plans to add new Frozen, Marvel and Star Wars areas to famous park

Travel

Sue Cleaver opened up about contracting sepsis on This Morning

What is sepsis and what are the signs and symptoms of Sue Cleaver's condition?

Lifestyle

There's a Harvest Moon tonight

Rare Harvest Moon set to light up the sky tonight on Friday 13th - here's how to see it

Lifestyle