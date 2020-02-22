EastEnders fans divided as Sharon Watts’ son drowns as she gives birth to Keanu’s love child

Sharon learns the heartbreaking news. Picture: BBC/Getty

Celebrating the soap's 35th anniversary week, EastEnders brings the celebration to an end with a dramatic and fatal episode on Friday.

The BBC had revealed at least one person would die as part of its harrowing storyline for the soap's 35th anniversary, which started Monday and ended yesterday with the drowning of Dennis Rickman Jr, played by Bleu Landau.



The death of the young lad has fans divided.



"Even though this scene absolutely was heartbreaking, it will always go down in history as a cinematic masterpiece." said one fan.

Others criticised the plot twist, saying Dennis' character should not have been written off so soon.



"Viewers had a lot invested in Denny and always would have because of his heritage," according to one fan.



"They've sacrificed a character who would have been at the centre of EastEnders for the next thirty years, and a future Queen Vic landlord, all for 12 months of drama. A horrible decision!"



Sharon Mitchell learns her son Denny has died. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, unaware of her son Dennis' fate, Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, gave birth to a baby boy, fathered by Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).



Her husband Phil (Steve McFadden) had finally discovered the baby she was carrying wasn’t his in the run-up to Christmas.



New dad Keanu had to break the devastating news to Sharon while meeting his new son.

Take a look at what went on behind the scenes during the filming of this weeks epic #EastEnders35 episodes! Was it worth all the hard work? We certainly think so. Happy birthday again, #EastEnders ❤ pic.twitter.com/LJcZUV8qUT — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 21, 2020

The BBC released a video on Twitter showing how they filmed the disastrous River Thames boat party as part of the anniversary week.