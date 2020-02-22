EastEnders fans divided as Sharon Watts’ son drowns as she gives birth to Keanu’s love child

22 February 2020, 11:53

Sharon learns the heartbreaking news
Sharon learns the heartbreaking news. Picture: BBC/Getty

Celebrating the soap's 35th anniversary week, EastEnders brings the celebration to an end with a dramatic and fatal episode on Friday.

The BBC had revealed at least one person would die as part of its harrowing storyline for the soap's 35th anniversary, which started Monday and ended yesterday with the drowning of Dennis Rickman Jr, played by Bleu Landau.

The death of the young lad has fans divided.

"Even though this scene absolutely was heartbreaking, it will always go down in history as a cinematic masterpiece." said one fan.

Read more: June Brown leaves EastEnders for good

Others criticised the plot twist, saying Dennis' character should not have been written off so soon.

"Viewers had a lot invested in Denny and always would have because of his heritage," according to one fan.

"They've sacrificed a character who would have been at the centre of EastEnders for the next thirty years, and a future Queen Vic landlord, all for 12 months of drama. A horrible decision!"

Read more: Danny Dyer reveals shock EastEnders death was hidden from cast and ‘the script was censored’ ahead of 35th anniversary

Sharon Mitchell learns her son Denny has died
Sharon Mitchell learns her son Denny has died. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, unaware of her son Dennis' fate, Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, gave birth to a baby boy, fathered by Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Her husband Phil (Steve McFadden) had finally discovered the baby she was carrying wasn’t his in the run-up to Christmas.

New dad Keanu had to break the devastating news to Sharon while meeting his new son.

The BBC released a video on Twitter showing how they filmed the disastrous River Thames boat party as part of the anniversary week.

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Mo Harris' real age was revealed on EastEnders

How old is Mo Harris in EastEnders? Soap fans baffled as they discover characters real age
EastEnders hid secret tributes to the soap

EastEnders hide ‘secret tributes’ to to soap’s history during 35th anniversary special
June Brown has quit EastEnders after 35 years

EastEnders fans devastated as June Brown, 93, quits after 35 years playing Dot Cotton
Danny Dyer has revealed details of the 35th anniversary

Danny Dyer reveals shock EastEnders death was hidden from cast and ‘the script was censored’ ahead of 35th anniversary
Lacey Turner has opened up about her previous miscarraiges

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Zara McDermott shares her weight loss

Love Island’s Zara McDermott hits back after trolls question her weight loss
Stacey's clever crayon organisation idea

Super organised Stacey Solomon shares brilliant crayon hack that keeps kids’ craft stuff neat

Lifestyle

The Friends reunion is officially happening

Jennifer Aniston finally confirms Friends is returning

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
How much do Gogglebox stars earn?

How much do the Gogglebox families get paid and how can you apply to be on the show?
Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?