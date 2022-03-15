When was Nadia Sawalha in EastEnders and who did she play?

15 March 2022, 08:04

Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders
Nadia Sawalha appeared in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy/ITV

What happened to Annie Palmer in EastEnders and why did Nadia Sawalha quit?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all know Nadia Sawalha as one of the original Loose Women panelists after she joined the show in 1999.

But EastEnders viewers might also know her for starring in the soap over 20 years ago.

So who did Nadia play and why did she leave? Here’s what we know…

Nadia Sawalha played Annie Palmer in EastEnders
Nadia Sawalha played Annie Palmer in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

Who did Nadia Sawalha play in EastEnders?

Nadia, 57, played the role of Annie Palmer from 1997 to 1999 and was part of some huge storylines.

Annie and her father George (Paul Moriarty) ran illegal schemes and opened a print shop called "By The Letter" to cover their dodgy deals.

The character also took over George's nightclub and uses it to facilitate her money-laundering operations and illegal gambling.

Nadia Sawalha quit EastEnders in 1999
Nadia Sawalha quit EastEnders in 1999. Picture: Alamy

After befriending the Mitchells, Annie went on to start a loan-shark business with Phil Mitchell, before she later becomes involved with fellow businessman Steve Owen.

What happened to Annie Palmer in EastEnders?

Annie runs into trouble when she gets involved with a rival business gang and ends up beaten nearly to death.

When she is then rejected by Steve, she sells her health-club shares to Grant instead of him and leaves Walford in June 1999.

Annie went to live with her father in New Zealand, where his business is based.

Why did Nadia Sawalha leave EastEnders?

It’s not clear why Nadia decided to leave EastEnders, but she has recently spoken out about her time on the soap, saying she ‘loved the drama’.

“For me, I like it to be miserable, so I can feel a bit better about my own life,” she told the Mirror.

“I remember once in EastEnders, I had a storyline about the rubbish for about 12 weeks - so it certainly lost its way for that 12 weeks, but that's the way that it goes, because that's like life.

“You get the ordinary and then you get into the super dramatic.”

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Ian Beale could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt 'in talks' to return as Ian Beale in £300,000 deal
Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma

EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo
Ross Boatman plays Harvey in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Ross Boatman's life away from Harvey Monroe
EastEnders has been cancelled this evening

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

Gray Atkins will be taken down next week in EastEnders

Shock EastEnders spoilers hint Karen Taylor kills Gray Atkins in thriller episode

Trending on Heart

Jackson Lonie has defended Olivia Frazer

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie defends Olivia Frazer after backlash
The Holding is running for four episodes

Holding episode guide: How many episodes are there of Graham Norton's drama?
Holding was filmed across Ireland

Where was ITV's Holding filmed and is Duneen a real village? Locations across Ireland revealed
The Mrs Doubtfire child stars reunited at an event in the US

Mrs Doubtfire child actors reunite 30 years on from the iconic film
See the full cast of ITV's Holding

Holding cast: Who is in Graham Norton's new drama and where do you recognise them from?
What do you see?

Cat optical illusion could reveal if you're a pessimist or optimist

Lifestyle

There could be a shortage of Easter food

Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year

Lifestyle

Who is the grey man? We investigate

Peaky Blinders fan theories on who they 'grey man' could be

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Bridgerton season two is just around the corner

Bridgerton season two trailer teases love triangle for Anthony
Laya has been named the UK's naughtiest pet

Laya the one-year-old puppy named UK's naughtiest pet

Lifestyle

McTerrier lost his mask after his performance

The Masked Singer chaos as contestant's mask falls off mid-song
Phillip Schofield updated This Morning viewers on the situation

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on ITV studio evacuation which took This Morning off-air

Celebrities

Vicky Pattinson has opened up about learning to love herself

Vicky Pattison opens up about ‘learning to love herself’ in new series 'No Filter'

Celebrities