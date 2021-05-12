Who did Whitney Dean run over in EastEnders?

Whitney Dean knocked someone down with her car. Picture: BBC

Who got hit by a car in EastEnders and do they die? Here's what we know...

EastEnders fans were left on the edge of their seat on Tuesday, as Whitney Dean knocked someone down with her car.

While everyone at home knows Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) was responsible for Kush Kazemi's (Davood Ghadami) death last month, a grieving Whitney has blamed Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

After Ben and Callum Highway’s (Tony Clay) wedding, a furious Whitney (Shona McGarty) said to Gray: "Why does Ben get to have a happy ever after when he stole mine twice?"

She then left the house with Gray’s car keys before hearing Phil (Steve McFadden), Ben, Callum and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) arguing under the bridge.

Whitney Dean is 'desperate' for revenge in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

In a rage, Whitney was seen racing towards them in her car before she hit someone in the group.

But while Whitney's target was clearly Ben, who did she hit with her car? Here’s what we know...

Read More: How old is Linda Carter in EastEnders?

Who did Whitney Dean run over in EastEnders?

It’s unclear who Whitney hits with her car, with EastEnders bosses keeping the victim hidden for now.

But eagle-eyed fans think Whitney missed the Mitchells and instead hit Kat Slater.

One wrote on Twitter: "It is 1000% Kat who got hit by the car,” while a second said: "It was definitely Kat!"

A third added: "SHE HIT KAT!!!!"

It has also not been confirmed if the person who was hit will survive or will meet a tragic end later this week.

Speaking about her character, actress Shona McGarty told Digital Spy Whitney is ‘desperate’.

"Her intention was to drive to the wedding and gate crash it,” she said.

“She wanted to tell all the guests and Callum's family exactly what Callum is marrying into. Not only because of Kush's death, but to do Callum a favour.

"So when she sees the Mitchells on Bridge St, she's so desperate and makes a snap decision, thinking I've got nothing to lose, this is an opportunity. And she puts her foot down, literally."

Shona added: "Whitney is just so fuelled by her rage and grief towards Ben and Phil, I don't think she ever intended to do what she did.

"She just reacted in the moment but as reality sets in she realises that she has to grapple with the fact that she may have killed whoever she hit – the seriousness of what she's done sets in."

Now Read: EastEnders confirm Harry Redknapp will make a special appearance later this year