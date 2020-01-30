Emmerdale’s Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate spoilers: What happened with them on the night of Graham’s murder?

By Naomi Bartram

Here's what happened with Belle and Jamie and what we can expect over the next few episodes...

As the 'Who Killed Graham?' saga heats up on Emmerdale, Jamie Tate’s whereabouts on the night of the attack was seemingly confirmed.

Last night, it was revealed he had spent the night with Belle Dingle, meaning she cheated on boyfriend Ellis Chapman.

But what happened and what does this mean for the pair?

What happened with Belle and Jamie?

After months of flirting, on Wednesday evening (29 January) it was confirmed Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) spent the night together.

In the episode, Jamie told Belle that while getting into bed together was wrong, he was glad to have someone who listened to him.

Belle cheated on her boyfriend with Jamie. Picture: ITV

This comes after Jamie lied about his whereabouts on the night of Graham's death so as not to ruin his chances of getting back together with Andrea.

But as Ellis happened to knock on the door during their conversation, Belle confessed that she wouldn’t be able to hide the truth if her boyfriend suspected anything.

And it looks like things are set to get even more complicated between the two as their families come to blows over who killed Graham.

After Jamie's mum Kim (Claire King) finds herself suspect number one, Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) family give her a predictably frosty reception in the Woolpack as he was recently charged with the murder.

As Jamie steps in to defend his mum, Belle overhears and gets upset.

Who plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle on Emmerdale who is the daughter of Zak and Lisa Dingle.

She is 20-years-old and was born in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The star first appeared as Belle Dingle in 2005 and has gone on to win a string on awards.

In 2006 she bagged ‘Spectacular Scene Of The Year’ at the British Soap Awards for the Belle fell down a mineshaft storyline.

She also won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards and Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards in 2007

She is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Ed Lewis and they have been dating since 2016.