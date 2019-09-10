Why isn't Emmerdale on tonight? Why ITV have cancelled the soap this evening

10 September 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 10 September 2019, 18:01

Emmerdale has been cancelled tonight
Emmerdale has been cancelled tonight. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street all face scheduling changes this week.

It’s bad news for Emmerdale fans, because the ITV soap won’t air tonight in its usual time slot.

Schedules confirmed last week that the family favourite will only air five episodes this week, missing this evening’s instalment (Tuesday 10).

This is due to football coverage of the 16th UEFA European Championship which will see England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Kosovo from 7pm.

ITV haven’t yet confirmed whether viewers will get to see another episode of the long-running soap in future to make up for the lost time, but no doubt fans will be missing their dose of drama from the Dales.

Lisa Riley is returning as Mandy Dingle this week
Lisa Riley is returning as Mandy Dingle this week. Picture: ITV

This week, viewers will be treated to the much-anticipated return of Mandy Dingle played by Lisa Riley.

And teasing details of her upcoming storylines, 43-year-old Lisa recently discussed how the Dingles are going to react to her return.

Read More: Soap fans face more frustration as Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders confirm schedule changes

She told Digital Spy: "Lisa has passed and Zak needs a bit of female leadership in the house!”

She continued: "Mandy is very, very loyal but she's got a lot of bricks to build with her uncle Zak.

"He's still grieving for Lisa, and Mandy is very, very upset about that. Zak feels that Mandy was selfish and was just doing her own thing at that time.

"Mandy is selfish – she does look after number one, but by her doing that, her family will benefit because she has a big heart.”

Read More: Where is Roxanne Pallett? Emmerdale star goes public with new boyfriend after CBB shame

Lisa also admitted she feels like she’s come full-circle since leaving Emmerdale.

The actress played Mandy Dingle from 1995 until 2000 but has since gone on to present You've Been Framed, star on Strictly and become a regular panelist on Loose Women.

“I’ve had such a diverse career… creatively I’ve done a lot of the roles I wanted to… so now being back at Emmerdale I feel I am fulfilled,” she said.

“As an actor, doing something different every day, I come to work every day and there are new scenes and new actors… and getting to work with the mixture of actors is great, so I feel blessed I am getting it now and long may it last.

“But I will say Mandy’s leopard print jacket is not going anywhere for the moment.”

Emmerdale is back on ITV at 7pm on Wednesday September 11.

